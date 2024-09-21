https://sputnikglobe.com/20240921/ukraine-lost-over-300-soldiers-in-kursk-region-in-past-day---mod-1120236283.html
Ukraine Lost Over 300 Soldiers in Kursk Region in Past Day - MoD
Ukraine Lost Over 300 Soldiers in Kursk Region in Past Day - MoD
Sputnik International
The Ukrainian armed forces lost more than 300 soldiers and nine armored vehicles in the Kursk area over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
2024-09-21T12:00+0000
2024-09-21T12:00+0000
2024-09-21T12:00+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
kursk
ukraine
kiev
russian defense ministry
kursk
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/05/1120034933_0:180:3005:1870_1920x0_80_0_0_6ba351ce5b06ecf3b85c0575c5eba992.jpg
"Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian armed forces lost more than 300 servicepeople and nine armored vehicles, including an infantry fighting vehicle, two armored personnel carriers and six armored combat vehicles, as well as six artillery pieces, a rocket launcher and a transport and loading vehicle for the US-made HIMARS MLRS [multiple launch rocket systems], an electronic warfare station, a demining engineering vehicle, an armored repair and evacuation vehicle and seven cars," the ministry said in a statement. Since the start of military operations in the Kursk area, Kiev lost more than 15,650 soldiers and 124 main battle tanks, the ministry estimated.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240920/russian-forces-advance-in-kurakhov-donbass-handing-major-losses-to-ukrainian-army-1120221784.html
kursk
ukraine
kiev
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/05/1120034933_138:0:2869:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a677c91e6c94b1a42350db535552a4d8.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
ukraine lost, ukrainian armed forces, russian defense ministry
ukraine lost, ukrainian armed forces, russian defense ministry
Ukraine Lost Over 300 Soldiers in Kursk Region in Past Day - MoD
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian armed forces lost more than 300 soldiers and nine armored vehicles in the Kursk area over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
"Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian armed forces lost more than 300 servicepeople and nine armored vehicles, including an infantry fighting vehicle, two armored personnel carriers and six armored combat vehicles, as well as six artillery pieces, a rocket launcher and a transport and loading vehicle for the US-made HIMARS MLRS
[multiple launch rocket systems], an electronic warfare station, a demining engineering vehicle, an armored repair and evacuation vehicle and seven cars," the ministry said in a statement.
Since the start of military operations in the Kursk area, Kiev lost more than 15,650 soldiers and 124 main battle tanks, the ministry estimated.