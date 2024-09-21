https://sputnikglobe.com/20240921/ukraine-lost-over-300-soldiers-in-kursk-region-in-past-day---mod-1120236283.html

Ukraine Lost Over 300 Soldiers in Kursk Region in Past Day - MoD

The Ukrainian armed forces lost more than 300 soldiers and nine armored vehicles in the Kursk area over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian armed forces lost more than 300 servicepeople and nine armored vehicles, including an infantry fighting vehicle, two armored personnel carriers and six armored combat vehicles, as well as six artillery pieces, a rocket launcher and a transport and loading vehicle for the US-made HIMARS MLRS [multiple launch rocket systems], an electronic warfare station, a demining engineering vehicle, an armored repair and evacuation vehicle and seven cars," the ministry said in a statement. Since the start of military operations in the Kursk area, Kiev lost more than 15,650 soldiers and 124 main battle tanks, the ministry estimated.

