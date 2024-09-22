https://sputnikglobe.com/20240922/lebanon-pager-attacks-timing-not-tied-to-plot-being-uncovered-israeli-media-says-1120250434.html

Lebanon Pager Attack's Timing Not Tied to Plot Being Uncovered, Israeli Media Says

Up to 5,000 pagers plus walkie talkies and an array of other electronic devices detonated simultaneously across Lebanon September 17-18. Hezbollah, the attack's main target, accused Israel, saying the attack constituted an "act of terror, a massacre" and a "declaration of war." Israel's president denied that Tel Aviv was responsible on Sunday.

The timing of last week's pager blasts was not connected to any fears by "whoever caused" them that the terror plot had been discovered by Hezbollah, sources told the Jerusalem Post on Sunday.The report challenges earlier reports citing US officials suggesting that Israel may have decided to move forward with the pager attack out of fears that the operation may have been uncovered by Hezbollah. "It was a use it or lose it moment," one anonymous US official told Axios on Wednesday.The sources further indicated that the attack was made possible by tinkering with devices' lithium batteries, and that the tactics involved 'have existed for a long time' (although nothing of a comparable scale was ever attempted).US officials told US media on Saturday that while the Biden White House is "extremely concerned" about the escalating violence on the Israeli-Lebanese border, Washington "agrees" with Tel Aviv's rationale of inflicting violence for the goal of trying to "pressure" Hezbollah into a diplomatic deal.The pager terror has sparked a dramatic escalation of cross border missile, rocket and artillery attacks between the IDF and Hezbollah in recent days. On Sunday, the Lebanese Shia militia group announced that its campaign against Israel had entered a "new phase."

