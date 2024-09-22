https://sputnikglobe.com/20240922/lebanon-pager-attacks-timing-not-tied-to-plot-being-uncovered-israeli-media-says-1120250434.html
Lebanon Pager Attack's Timing Not Tied to Plot Being Uncovered, Israeli Media Says
Lebanon Pager Attack's Timing Not Tied to Plot Being Uncovered, Israeli Media Says
Sputnik International
Up to 5,000 pagers plus walkie talkies and an array of other electronic devices detonated simultaneously across Lebanon September 17-18. Hezbollah, the attack's main target, accused Israel, saying the attack constituted an "act of terror, a massacre" and a "declaration of war." Israel's president denied that Tel Aviv was responsible on Sunday.
2024-09-22T19:21+0000
2024-09-22T19:21+0000
2024-09-22T19:21+0000
world
middle east
lebanon
yoav gallant
joe biden
israel
jerusalem
hezbollah
israel defense forces (idf)
white house
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/16/1120251665_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_a3ac4fe79da897a1b32564b4fbce6bd7.jpg
The timing of last week's pager blasts was not connected to any fears by "whoever caused" them that the terror plot had been discovered by Hezbollah, sources told the Jerusalem Post on Sunday.The report challenges earlier reports citing US officials suggesting that Israel may have decided to move forward with the pager attack out of fears that the operation may have been uncovered by Hezbollah. "It was a use it or lose it moment," one anonymous US official told Axios on Wednesday.The sources further indicated that the attack was made possible by tinkering with devices' lithium batteries, and that the tactics involved 'have existed for a long time' (although nothing of a comparable scale was ever attempted).US officials told US media on Saturday that while the Biden White House is "extremely concerned" about the escalating violence on the Israeli-Lebanese border, Washington "agrees" with Tel Aviv's rationale of inflicting violence for the goal of trying to "pressure" Hezbollah into a diplomatic deal.The pager terror has sparked a dramatic escalation of cross border missile, rocket and artillery attacks between the IDF and Hezbollah in recent days. On Sunday, the Lebanese Shia militia group announced that its campaign against Israel had entered a "new phase."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240922/hezbollah-announces-new-phase-of-confrontation-with-israel-1120250570.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240922/president-herzog-denies-israels-role-in-lebanon-pager-attack-1120245821.html
lebanon
israel
jerusalem
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/16/1120251665_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e5d85dfaf2ea9af0d06507efc3f6b2f1.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
did israel carry out lebanon pager attack, who carried out lebanon pager attack, why was lebanon pager attack carried out
did israel carry out lebanon pager attack, who carried out lebanon pager attack, why was lebanon pager attack carried out
Lebanon Pager Attack's Timing Not Tied to Plot Being Uncovered, Israeli Media Says
Up to 5,000 pagers plus walkie talkies and an array of other electronic devices detonated simultaneously across Lebanon September 17-18, killing dozens and maiming thousands. Hezbollah, the attack's main target, characterized it as an Israeli "act of terror" and "declaration of war." Israel's president has denied responsibility.
The timing of last week's pager blasts was not connected to any fears by "whoever caused" them that the terror plot had been discovered by Hezbollah, sources told
the Jerusalem Post on Sunday.
The report challenges earlier reports citing
US officials suggesting that Israel may have decided to move forward with the pager attack out of fears that the operation may have been uncovered by Hezbollah. "It was a use it or lose it moment," one anonymous US official told Axios on Wednesday.
The Jerusalem Post's sources say the pager plot was planned across "multiple stages...some dating back years," and others "months," with adjustments to the operation made as recently as five months ago.
The sources further indicated that the attack was made possible by tinkering with devices' lithium batteries, and that the tactics involved 'have existed for a long time' (although nothing of a comparable scale was ever attempted).
The Israeli newspaper found it "noteworthy" that in the days leading up to the mass pager explosions, "both [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant made public statements about elevating the push to return Israel's northern residents to their homes to become one of the primary missions of the current war."
US officials told
US media on Saturday that while the Biden White House is "extremely concerned" about the escalating violence on the Israeli-Lebanese border, Washington "agrees" with Tel Aviv's rationale of inflicting violence for the goal of trying to "pressure" Hezbollah into a diplomatic deal.
The Jerusalem Post further pointed out in its report that "for the weeks and days leading up to last week, Israel was shifting its ground and air forces heavily toward the northern border after having focused most of them on Gaza since October 7, 2023." In this light, the pager and other electronic device attacks may have constituted a preemptive Israeli strike ahead of a broader military campaign.
The pager terror has sparked a dramatic escalation of cross border missile, rocket and artillery attacks between the IDF and Hezbollah in recent days. On Sunday, the Lebanese Shia militia group announced
that its campaign against Israel had entered a "new phase."