Russia Has No Alternative to Victory in Ukraine Conflict - Kremlin

Russia has no alternative to achieving victory in its military operation in Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

2024-09-22T09:20+0000

2024-09-22T09:20+0000

2024-09-22T09:47+0000

"For Russia, there have been no other alternatives in history, and there is no alternative to our victory now," Peskov said in an interview with Russian journalist Pavel Zarubin published on his Telegram channel. Russia should regard the West's stance seriously, given its intentions to defeat the country both "strategically and tactically," the spokesman added. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkmen counterpart, Serdar Berdimuhamedow, reaffirmed their commitment to bolstering the strategic partnership between the two countries during a phone conversation, Peskov said.The two presidents discussed preparations for the upcoming Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) summit in Moscow and the BRICS summit in Kazan, the statement said.

