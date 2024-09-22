https://sputnikglobe.com/20240922/russia-has-no-alternative-to-victory-in-ukraine-conflict---kremlin-1120245072.html
Russia Has No Alternative to Victory in Ukraine Conflict - Kremlin
Russia has no alternative to achieving victory in its military operation in Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
"For Russia, there have been no other alternatives in history, and there is no alternative to our victory now," Peskov said in an interview with Russian journalist Pavel Zarubin published on his Telegram channel. Russia should regard the West's stance seriously, given its intentions to defeat the country both "strategically and tactically," the spokesman added. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkmen counterpart, Serdar Berdimuhamedow, reaffirmed their commitment to bolstering the strategic partnership between the two countries during a phone conversation, Peskov said.The two presidents discussed preparations for the upcoming Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) summit in Moscow and the BRICS summit in Kazan, the statement said.
"For Russia, there have been no other alternatives in history, and there is no alternative to our victory now," Peskov said in an interview with Russian journalist Pavel Zarubin published on his Telegram channel.
Russia should regard the West's stance seriously, given its intentions to defeat the country both "strategically and tactically," the spokesman added.
"They openly say that their goal is to defeat Russia strategically and tactically. This obliges us to take this position very seriously, to shape our actions in consideration of this threat and to continue the special military operation in order to achieve all our goals, fulfill all set objectives and achieve victory ourselves," Peskov said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkmen counterpart, Serdar Berdimuhamedow, reaffirmed their commitment to bolstering the strategic partnership between the two countries
during a phone conversation, Peskov said.
"During the phone conversation, Russian President Vladimir Putin warmly congratulated Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov on his birthday. The mutual commitment to further comprehensive strengthening of the Russian-Turkmen strategic partnership was confirmed," the Kremlin said in a statement.
The two presidents discussed preparations for the upcoming Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) summit in Moscow and the BRICS summit in Kazan, the statement said.