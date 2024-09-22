https://sputnikglobe.com/20240922/russian-air-defense-systems-destroyed-15-ukrainian-drones-overnight---mod-1120243160.html
Russian Air Defense Systems Destroyed 15 Ukrainian Drones Overnight - MoD
Russian Air Defense Systems Destroyed 15 Ukrainian Drones Overnight - MoD
Sputnik International
Russian air defense systems on duty destroyed 15 Ukrainian drones over southern Russia during the past night, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
2024-09-22T04:59+0000
2024-09-22T04:59+0000
2024-09-22T04:59+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
kiev
russian defense ministry
voronezh
drone strike
drones
ukrainian drone attacks on russia
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/04/1116582210_0:143:3135:1906_1920x0_80_0_0_aca8a90216a899cf66d5a8b2e523f1b0.jpg
"During the past night, attempts by the Kiev regime to carry out terrorist attacks using fixed-wing drones against targets on the territory of the Russian Federation were thwarted. Air defense alert systems destroyed 15 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said. Six drones were shot down over the Sea of Azov, four over the Rostov Region, two over the Kursk Region, and one drone each was destroyed over the Astrakhan, Belgorod, and Voronezh regions.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240921/more-than-100-ukrainian-drones-shot-down-over-russian-regions-overnight--mod-1120233358.html
russia
ukraine
kiev
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/04/1116582210_203:0:2934:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_86d516f8f2acd131c69596619b966c85.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russian air defense systems, russian defense ministry, southern russia
russian air defense systems, russian defense ministry, southern russia
Russian Air Defense Systems Destroyed 15 Ukrainian Drones Overnight - MoD
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian air defense systems on duty destroyed 15 Ukrainian drones over southern Russia during the past night, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"During the past night, attempts by the Kiev regime to carry out terrorist attacks using fixed-wing drones against targets on the territory of the Russian Federation were thwarted. Air defense alert systems destroyed 15 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.
Six drones were shot down
over the Sea of Azov, four over the Rostov Region, two over the Kursk Region, and one drone each was destroyed over the Astrakhan, Belgorod, and Voronezh regions.