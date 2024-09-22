International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Air Defense Systems Destroyed 15 Ukrainian Drones Overnight - MoD
Russian air defense systems on duty destroyed 15 Ukrainian drones over southern Russia during the past night, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"During the past night, attempts by the Kiev regime to carry out terrorist attacks using fixed-wing drones against targets on the territory of the Russian Federation were thwarted. Air defense alert systems destroyed 15 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said. Six drones were shot down over the Sea of ​​Azov, four over the Rostov Region, two over the Kursk Region, and one drone each was destroyed over the Astrakhan, Belgorod, and Voronezh regions.
russian air defense systems, russian defense ministry, southern russia
04:59 GMT 22.09.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian air defense systems on duty destroyed 15 Ukrainian drones over southern Russia during the past night, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"During the past night, attempts by the Kiev regime to carry out terrorist attacks using fixed-wing drones against targets on the territory of the Russian Federation were thwarted. Air defense alert systems destroyed 15 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.
Six drones were shot down over the Sea of ​​Azov, four over the Rostov Region, two over the Kursk Region, and one drone each was destroyed over the Astrakhan, Belgorod, and Voronezh regions.
