https://sputnikglobe.com/20240923/sco-matters-in-asia-makes-us-run-quad-look-like-anemic-midget---analyst-1120255366.html

SCO Matters in Asia, Makes US-Run QUAD Look Like Anemic Midget - Analyst

SCO Matters in Asia, Makes US-Run QUAD Look Like Anemic Midget - Analyst

Sputnik International

A QUAD summit wrapped up in the US late last week, with members of the group agreeing to expand mutual maritime security cooperation.

2024-09-23T07:04+0000

2024-09-23T07:04+0000

2024-09-23T07:15+0000

us

india

japan

australia

quadrilateral security dialogue (quad)

shanghai cooperation organisation (sco)

cooperation

security

analysis

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/17/1120255593_0:163:3062:1885_1920x0_80_0_0_b0c2a9c285efc55dd4a85256b5076cff.jpg

"The SCO [Shanghai Cooperation Organization] is what really matters in Asia these days, including Russia, Iran, India, most of the "Stans," with Belarus, Afghanistan and Mongolia in the breech, while 14 other Asian and African nations are participating as observers. It makes America’s QUAD look like an anemic midget," Jeff J. Brown, author of The China Trilogy, told Sputnik.His comment comes on the heels of the recent QUAD summit in Delaware, which consists of Australia, India, Japan, and the US, who agreed to expand military logistics cooperation.During the summit, the four also discussed the Open Radio Access Networks, which Brown said "integrate mobile and radio networks, making them compatible across platforms."On China castigating the QUAD for undermining regional security, Brown said that Beijing "has to protest for international and national respect, because that is a part of geopolitical sparring."The expert described the QUAD as something that "has always been an awkward and unnatural Cold-War-esque alignment that the US wants to use to keep Beijing on its toes." "The QUAD is all about finding avenues to challenge China, but after this summit, I don’t think Beijing is going to lose any sleep," Brown concluded.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20221012/ex-aussie-pm-calls-quad-piece-of-strategic-nonsense-warns-against-efforts-to-ring-fence-china-1101752022.html

japan

australia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

a quad summit, asian and african nations, the open radio access networks, regional security, part of geopolitical sparring