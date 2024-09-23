https://sputnikglobe.com/20240923/sco-matters-in-asia-makes-us-run-quad-look-like-anemic-midget---analyst-1120255366.html
A QUAD summit wrapped up in the US late last week, with members of the group agreeing to expand mutual maritime security cooperation.
2024-09-23T07:04+0000
2024-09-23T07:04+0000
2024-09-23T07:15+0000
"The SCO [Shanghai Cooperation Organization] is what really matters in Asia these days, including Russia, Iran, India, most of the "Stans," with Belarus, Afghanistan and Mongolia in the breech, while 14 other Asian and African nations are participating as observers. It makes America’s QUAD look like an anemic midget," Jeff J. Brown, author of The China Trilogy, told Sputnik.His comment comes on the heels of the recent QUAD summit in Delaware, which consists of Australia, India, Japan, and the US, who agreed to expand military logistics cooperation.During the summit, the four also discussed the Open Radio Access Networks, which Brown said "integrate mobile and radio networks, making them compatible across platforms."On China castigating the QUAD for undermining regional security, Brown said that Beijing "has to protest for international and national respect, because that is a part of geopolitical sparring."The expert described the QUAD as something that "has always been an awkward and unnatural Cold-War-esque alignment that the US wants to use to keep Beijing on its toes." "The QUAD is all about finding avenues to challenge China, but after this summit, I don’t think Beijing is going to lose any sleep," Brown concluded.
07:04 GMT 23.09.2024 (Updated: 07:15 GMT 23.09.2024)
The most recent QUAD summit concluded in the United States late last week, where the group's member states particularly focused on expanding mutual maritime security cooperation.
"The SCO [Shanghai Cooperation Organization] is what really matters in Asia these days, including Russia, Iran, India, most of the "Stans," with Belarus, Afghanistan and Mongolia in the breech, while 14 other Asian and African nations are participating as observers. It makes America’s QUAD
look like an anemic midget," Jeff J. Brown, author of The China Trilogy, told Sputnik.
His comment comes on the heels of the recent QUAD summit in Delaware, which consists of Australia, India, Japan
, and the US, who agreed to expand military logistics cooperation.
Japan and Australia are "loyal Yankee vassals, thus they are fully onboard” when Washington "makes demands," Brown, who is also editor at China Rising Radio Sinoland and co-founder and curator of the Bioweapon Truth Commission, pointed out.
During the summit, the four also discussed the Open Radio Access Networks, which Brown said "integrate mobile and radio networks, making them compatible across platforms."
"The real winner will be Washington, as it will be able to access undiscovered signal, communication and intelligence information from Japan, Australia and India, more than these latter may get in return. That’s how American ‘cooperation’ works," he noted.
12 October 2022, 11:28 GMT
On China castigating the QUAD for undermining regional security, Brown said that Beijing "has to protest for international and national respect, because that is a part of geopolitical sparring."
The expert described the QUAD as something that "has always been an awkward and unnatural Cold-War-esque alignment that the US wants to use to keep Beijing
on its toes." "The QUAD is all about finding avenues to challenge China, but after this summit, I don’t think Beijing is going to lose any sleep," Brown concluded.