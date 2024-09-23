https://sputnikglobe.com/20240923/south-korea-to-deploy-tanks-artillery-for-overseas-exercise-for-1st-time---reports-1120257207.html

South Korea to Deploy Tanks, Artillery, for Overseas Exercise for 1st time - Reports

South Korea to Deploy Tanks, Artillery, for Overseas Exercise for 1st time - Reports

Sputnik International

South Korea will, for the first time, deploy its tanks and artillery for an overseas exercise participating in combined drills in Qatar next month, the Yonhap news agency reported on Monday, citing military officials.

2024-09-23T11:56+0000

2024-09-23T11:56+0000

2024-09-23T11:56+0000

military

qatar

south korea

seoul

military drills

military exercises

joint military exercises

training center

military training center

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/1e/1119196292_0:0:2868:1614_1920x0_80_0_0_df6a6acce93a8895b5cccaf4978ac584.jpg

Seoul will send 100 soldiers, four K2 Black Panther tanks, and four K9A1 Thunder howitzers to the drills, according to the military, which added that the exercises will run for two weeks starting October 14 at Qatar's Al Qalayel training center. The two countries are expected to stage live-fire drills and equipment maintenance training, the report read. The drills are aimed at practicing deployment of Seoul's military in unfamiliar surroundings. The South Korean contingent will travel to Qatar on Tuesday aboard the Cheon Wang Bong and Nojeokbong landing ships, with the latter having scheduled naval drills in Doha's waters, the South Korean military said. The naval drills will include unloading equipment, maritime maneuvering, and taking off and landing helicopters from deck to deck.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240829/us-south-korea-conclude-annual-large-scale-military-drills-1119948101.html

qatar

south korea

seoul

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

korean military drills, joint military exercises between south korea and qatar, qatar's al qalayel training center, south korean military, south korean army