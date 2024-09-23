International
South Korea to Deploy Tanks, Artillery, for Overseas Exercise for 1st time - Reports
South Korea will, for the first time, deploy its tanks and artillery for an overseas exercise participating in combined drills in Qatar next month, the Yonhap news agency reported on Monday, citing military officials.
Seoul will send 100 soldiers, four K2 Black Panther tanks, and four K9A1 Thunder howitzers to the drills, according to the military, which added that the exercises will run for two weeks starting October 14 at Qatar's Al Qalayel training center. The two countries are expected to stage live-fire drills and equipment maintenance training, the report read. The drills are aimed at practicing deployment of Seoul's military in unfamiliar surroundings. The South Korean contingent will travel to Qatar on Tuesday aboard the Cheon Wang Bong and Nojeokbong landing ships, with the latter having scheduled naval drills in Doha's waters, the South Korean military said. The naval drills will include unloading equipment, maritime maneuvering, and taking off and landing helicopters from deck to deck.
11:56 GMT 23.09.2024
SEOUL (Sputnik) - South Korea will, for the first time, deploy its tanks and artillery for an overseas exercise participating in combined drills in Qatar next month, the Yonhap news agency reported on Monday, citing military officials.
Seoul will send 100 soldiers, four K2 Black Panther tanks, and four K9A1 Thunder howitzers to the drills, according to the military, which added that the exercises will run for two weeks starting October 14 at Qatar's Al Qalayel training center.
The two countries are expected to stage live-fire drills and equipment maintenance training, the report read. The drills are aimed at practicing deployment of Seoul's military in unfamiliar surroundings.
The South Korean contingent will travel to Qatar on Tuesday aboard the Cheon Wang Bong and Nojeokbong landing ships, with the latter having scheduled naval drills in Doha's waters, the South Korean military said. The naval drills will include unloading equipment, maritime maneuvering, and taking off and landing helicopters from deck to deck.

The drills come after South Korean Defense Minister Shin Won-sik and his Qatari counterpart, Khalid bin Mohamed Al Attiyah, signed a memorandum of understanding in February, agreeing to boost cooperation in the defense sector.

