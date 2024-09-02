https://sputnikglobe.com/20240902/turkish-egyptian-leaders-to-discuss-gaza-ceasefire-at-upcoming-meeting---reports-1119985449.html

Turkish, Egyptian Leaders to Discuss Gaza Ceasefire at Upcoming Meeting - Reports

Sputnik International

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi and Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan are expected to discuss steps towards the Gaza settlement during their meeting on September 4, Turkiye's Milliyet newspaper reported on Monday, citing sources.

Sisi will visit Turkiye on Wednesday to meet with Erdogan, an Egyptian source familiar with the matter told Sputnik in late August. The meeting comes amid the process of normalization of bilateral relations. During the upcoming meeting, three key issues are expected to be discussed, Milliyet reported. First and foremost, the presidents will address steps towards the Gaza ceasefire and work on the provision of humanitarian aid. Another important issue on the agenda will reportedly be the expansion of cooperation, including boosting bilateral trade from $10 billion to $15 billion. Among the planned defense deals will be an agreement to supply Egypt with unmanned aerial vehicles, the newspaper added. Sisi and Erdogan are also reportedly expected to address regional issues such as the Eastern Mediterranean and Libya. In February, Erdogan arrived in Cairo for the first time in 12 years as part of mutual efforts to normalize relations between Egypt and Turkiye.

