https://sputnikglobe.com/20240924/china-urges-win-win-cooperation-as-us-sees-zero-sum-game-1120266713.html

China Urges Win-Win Cooperation as US Sees Zero-Sum Game

China Urges Win-Win Cooperation as US Sees Zero-Sum Game

Sputnik International

The People’s Republic of China continues to seek mutually beneficial partnerships with the United States and the rest of the world but US leaders are committed to seeing the Asian country’s rise as a challenge to its hegemony, according to writer and peace activist KJ Noh.

2024-09-24T04:35+0000

2024-09-24T04:35+0000

2024-09-24T04:35+0000

kamala harris

michele flournoy

china

kurt campbell

silk road

belt and road initiative

us-china relations

us-china trade war

south china morning post

analysis

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/12/1117395998_0:303:2800:1878_1920x0_80_0_0_d39baec276ab10f0b87fef6b948bd5b5.jpg

The People’s Republic of China continues to seek mutually beneficial partnerships with the United States and the rest of the world but US leaders are committed to seeing the Asian country’s rise as a challenge to its hegemony, according to writer and peace activist KJ Noh.Noh appeared on Sputnik’s The Critical Hour program Monday to discuss the issue as senior Chinese diplomat Wu Hailong accused US Vice President Kamala Harris of failing to see the big picture in the ongoing economic rivalry between the two superpowers.“You cannot always think that you have to win [and] always assume that others can only lose,” said Hailong, referring to comments made by the Democratic presidential candidate during her acceptance speech last month. Harris insisted the United States – not China – should lead the world in advances related to space and artificial intelligence, characterizing the rivalry between the US and China as a “competition for the 21st century.”“Why is the US the only one that wins? This perspective is such a small picture and this is the problem with the perceptions of the United States… We do not want to be the leader of the world and more importantly, we do not want to dominate the world and be the next America,” the diplomat insisted.“The Chinese want win-win relations,” Noh noted, using a term that is frequently employed in official Chinese public statements. “They want mutually beneficial relations and they believe that this can be done. And it's not simply a policy. It is actually the way the economic system works if you have good mutual equitable relations.”Beijing has increasingly sought to pursue economic development that provides tangible benefits for partnered countries, building high speed rail and other projects through its Belt and Road Initiative. The program seeks to reestablish trade patterns of the historical Silk Road, building infrastructure that helps neighboring countries develop while also enhancing trade with China.China has referred to the initiative as “a key pillar of the global community of shared future,” claiming it will help bridge economic divides caused by uneven economic development in the neoliberal era. “It is imperative to address such global problems as sluggish economic growth, shortcomings in economic governance, and imbalanced economic development,” the country insisted in a recent statement. “It is no longer acceptable that only a few countries dominate world economic development, control economic rules, and enjoy development fruits. The BRI targets development not only for China but for the world at large.”“The people who are in control are the people from [the Center for a New American Security think tank], it's Kurt Campbell, Michele Flournoy and the other neocons who are in the administration and they will be controlling the foreign policy agenda, which has been set for decades now,” he claimed. “Essentially, it's war with China.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240923/uk-defunds-confucius-institutes-in-latest-example-of-western-anti-china-freakout-1120252812.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240920/us-unveils-plan-for-warfighting-navy-with-eye-on-china-threat-1120223756.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240917/diplomacy-with-china-more-important-now-than-ever-before---us-state-dept-1120180058.html

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

John Miles https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/19/1116388787_0:0:1316:1316_100x100_80_0_0_77e70d36afd983012b1c5d38ddb84156.jpg

John Miles https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/19/1116388787_0:0:1316:1316_100x100_80_0_0_77e70d36afd983012b1c5d38ddb84156.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

John Miles https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/19/1116388787_0:0:1316:1316_100x100_80_0_0_77e70d36afd983012b1c5d38ddb84156.jpg

china win-win partnerships, china win-win cooperation, china win-win belt and road, us china zero sum game, us threatened by china rise, us-china war, us-china conflict, trade war, us hegemony, multipolar world order, polycentric world order