Chinese Military Launches Ballistic Missile Into Pacific Ocean – Defense Ministry
The Chinese armed forces rocket force launched an intercontinental ballistic missile carrying a dummy warhead to the high seas in the Pacific Ocean on Wednesday morning as a part of the annual exercises, the Chinese Defense Ministry said.
"This launch was carried out as part of the annual training plan, it is in accordance with international law and international practice, it is not directed against any particular country or target," the ministry said in a statement on WeChat. According to the China Central Television (CCTV), the missile fell into planned sea area.
The launch was part of the annual missile exercises. Prior to the launch, China had notified relevant countries.