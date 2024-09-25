https://sputnikglobe.com/20240925/eu-us-leading-albania-astray-with-eu-accession-issue---russian-ambassador-1120281691.html

EU, US 'Leading Albania Astray' With EU Accession Issue - Russian Ambassador

Brussels and Washington speculate on the issue European Union accession of Western Balkan countries, including Albania, in order to control political and economic life in these states, and they are literally being "led by the nose", the Russian ambassador to Albania, Alexey Zaytsev, told Sputnik.

"European integration remains a key priority of Albania's foreign and home policy. The general situation in the Western Balkans. This is a topic that is used by Brussels and Washington to establish control over the political systems and economies of countries in the region. Many citizens of these countries associate their hopes for increased living standards with membership in the EU, but in reality, they have been ‘led by the nose’ for many years," the ambassador said, adding that the official negotiations on Albania's accession to the EU, which started in 2022, are currently "stalled." The diplomat emphasized that the Albanian government tried to boost the negotiation process in May by starting a new stage in the fight against corruption and accelerating judicial reforms in light of Tirana's aspiration to become a full member of the EU by 2030. Zaytsev added that many experts, however, consider this date to be overly optimistic. According to the Russian ambassador, Albania's integration into the EU would continue to depend on Brussels, primarily on its strategic goals, while the interests of the two sides do not always overlap.

