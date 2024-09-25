https://sputnikglobe.com/20240925/hungarian-fm-calls-out-ukraine-peace-conference-as-more-propaganda-without-russia-at-table-1120283487.html

Hungarian FM Calls Out Ukraine Peace Conference As ‘More Propaganda’ Without Russia at Table

A conference on the Ukraine conflict can only bear fruit if Russia participates in it and if there is a compromise plan on the table to reach peace, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told RIA Novosti.

"My position is that a peace conference can be effective or can make sense only if two preconditions are met. First, both parties of the war must be present at the table. Second, there must be a plan that can be discussed. As of now, I don't really see the appetite from those speaking about the peace conference to see both sides around the table," Szijjarto said in an interview. Szijjarto pointed out that the conference on Ukraine as discussed by some politicians appears to be "more about propaganda than substance."Szijjarto also said that Hungary will continue to look for solutions to the conflict in Ukraine and make peace proposals."We have a very clear position on this war. It must come to an end immediately. A ceasefire must be established, and peace talks should be started. This is a very clear position of ours. So, therefore, we will continue to make peace initiatives," Szijjarto said.Hungary is pursuing this stance both at the United Nations and the European Union, the minister added.The minister added that he plans to meet with his new Ukrainian counterpart, Andrii Sybiha, on Monday in Budapest.He noted that the rights of the Hungarian minority in Ukraine have been seriously violated in the last nine years.Hungary wants to have good relations with all its neighbors, including Ukraine, the minister added.He highlighted that he is hopeful that steps will be taken at the UN General Assembly to deescalate tensions with respect to the conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza."I hope that some steps towards de-risking, lowering the risk of escalation of the two most severe armed conflicts in the world can be made. Steps towards de-risking or the de-escalation of the war in Ukraine and the conflict in Gaza must be made," Szijjarto said.The global security situation is the worst it has been since the end of the Second World War, and steps must be taken to prevent further escalation of conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza, Szijjarto said, emphasizing that “steps towards de-risking or de-escalation must be made.”The minister added that Hungary remains opposed to the idea of allowing Kiev to strike deep inside Russian territory with Western weapons as it can further escalate the situation.White House National Security Communications Adviser John Kirby said on Tuesday that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and US President Joe Biden are going to discuss Kiev’s request to lift restrictions on the use of US-supplied long-range weapons deep inside Russian territory.

