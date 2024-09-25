https://sputnikglobe.com/20240925/idf-preparing-for-all-options-in-lebanon-including-ground-operation--representative-1120284009.html
IDF Preparing for All Options in Lebanon, Including Ground Operation – Representative
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) is preparing for all options in Lebanon, including for a ground operation, a representative of the Israeli army, Avichay Adraee, told Sputnik on Wednesday.
Earlier on Wednesday, the Israel Defense Forces announced the decision to mobilize two reserve brigades to carry out tasks on the northern front."In accordance with the situational assessment, the IDF is calling up two reserve brigades for operational missions in the northern arena. This will enable the continuation of combat against the Hezbollah terrorist organization, the defense of the State of Israel, and create the conditions to enable the residents of northern Israel to return to their homes," the IDF said on Telegram.In the meantime, the commander of the Northern Military District of the Israel Defense Forces, Major General Ori Gordin, announced a new phase of the military campaign on the northern front, and called on soldiers to be ready for "maneuver and action."
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) is preparing for all options in Lebanon, including for a ground operation, a representative of the Israeli army, Avichay Adraee, told Sputnik on Wednesday.
"We are preparing for all options, including for a ground operation,
" Adraee said, answering a question about the likelihood of such a development.
He added that the IDF may launch more large-scale strikes
against Hezbollah targets than those that were carried out in the previous hours.
"It is time to add a goal to the goals of the war — to ensure the safe return of Israeli residents to their homes. This requires the creation of a new security situation, completely different from the situation on the border that appeared on October 8 [2023]," Adraee said.
Earlier on Wednesday, the Israel Defense Forces announced the decision to mobilize two reserve brigades to carry out tasks on the northern front.
"In accordance with the situational assessment, the IDF is calling up two reserve brigades for operational missions in the northern arena. This will enable the continuation of combat against the Hezbollah terrorist organization, the defense of the State of Israel, and create the conditions to enable the residents of northern Israel to return to their homes," the IDF said on Telegram.
In the meantime, the commander of the Northern Military District of the Israel
Defense Forces, Major General Ori Gordin, announced a new phase of the military campaign on the northern front, and called on soldiers to be ready for "maneuver and action."
"We have entered a new phase of the military campaign and are in the midst of 'Northern Arrows'. We need to be very well prepared for the start of the maneuver and actions," Gordin told IDF fighters who completed exercises simulating ground operations in Lebanon.