US Warns Israel That Strikes on Hezbollah Could Lead to Regional War
© AP Photo / Bilal HusseinAn emergency worker speaks on the phone during rescue efforts at the site of Friday's Israeli strike in Beirut's southern suburb, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024
© AP Photo / Bilal Hussein
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States has warned Israel that strikes on the Lebanese movement Hezbollah could derail diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict and lead the region to a war, a US-based newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing US officials.
The newspaper reported that, in the days leading up to Israel's airstrikes on Hezbollah, US officials had warned the Israeli government that such a strategy would likely lead the region to war. According to the sources, US authorities indicated to Israel that a diplomatic solution was still possible and that a military campaign could hinder these efforts.
Israeli officials had taken a different approach to achieving peace, and told US representatives that it was time for "escalation to de-escalate," suggesting that striking Hezbollah would compel the movement to participate in negotiations to end the conflict.
Earlier on Wednesday, Lebanese Shia movement Hezbollah said that it hit a Mossad command center near Tel Aviv, adding that the movement holds it responsible for the elimination of a number of its leaders and the explosions of pagers in Lebanon.
"The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Wednesday, September 25, 2024 at 6:30 a.m. the Mossad headquarters in the suburbs of Tel Aviv with a “Qader 1” ballistic missile. This headquarters is responsible for assassinating leaders and blowing up pagers as well as the wireless devices," the movement wrote on Telegram.
Qader-1: Hezbollah's new missile used to attack Tel Aviv— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) September 25, 2024
Hezbollah has announced that it used a Qader-1 ballistic missile for the first time during an attack on the Israeli Mossad command center near Tel Aviv earlier on Wednesday.
What is known about this missile?
◻️ The… pic.twitter.com/FfN0w1J222
A Sputnik correspondent reported that air raid sirens sounded for the first time since the current escalation with the Lebanese movement Hezbollah in many cities in central Israel, including Tel Aviv and Netanya.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in turn reported that it has intercepted one surface-to-surface missile launched from Lebanon.
"Following the sirens that sounded in the Tel Aviv and Netanya areas, one surface-to-surface missile was identified crossing from Lebanon and was intercepted by the IDF Aerial Defense Array," the military said on Telegram.
Israel began carrying out massive strikes in southern and eastern Lebanon on Monday. The death toll from the bombardments has climbed to 558, Lebanese Health Minister Firass Abiad said. Hezbollah fighters, in turn, fired dozens of rockets toward northern Israel.
From September 17-18, pagers and walkie-talkies exploded in various parts of Lebanon, killing over 40 people and injuring nearly 3,500 others. It is still unknown what caused thousands of devices to explode simultaneously. Hezbollah and the Lebanese authorities blame Israel for the blasts. Israeli President Isaac Herzog denied the country's involvement in the incidents.
The situation on the Israeli-Lebanese border worsened after the start of Israel's military operation in the Gaza Strip in October 2023. The Israel Defense Forces and Hezbollah fighters exchange fire almost daily in areas along the border.