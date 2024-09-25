https://sputnikglobe.com/20240925/race-for-africa-biden-to-visit-angola-as-the-nations-ties-with-china-are-burgeoning-1120284749.html

Race for Africa: Biden to Visit Angola as the Nation's Ties With China are Burgeoning

Sputnik International

US President Joe Biden will visit Angola from October 13-15 to “strengthen ties” with Africa and counter China’s growing influence.

Biden's agenda includes discussing economic issues, such as the expansion of the 1,300 km Lobito Corridor railway project to connect the Atlantic and Indian Oceans, with Angolan President Joao Lourenço.Lobito Corridor: Western Project to Squeeze China OutChina's Strategic Cooperation with Angola and Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) in Africa

