Russian Forces Strike Ukrainian Communication Center and Drone Production Sites

Russian aviation, artillery, and UAV units struck a Ukrainian Armed Forces communication center, UAV production workshops, and a drone warehouse, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.

Russian aviation, artillery, and drone units have struck a Ukrainian Armed Forces communication center, as well as drone production workshops and warehouses, the Russian Ministry of Defense has reported.Likewise, it informed that air defenses had shot down four French-made Hammer guided bombs, 14 US-made HIMARS rockets, Czech-made Vampire rockets, and 31 fixed-wing drones.Furthermore, as a result of decisive actions by units of the Yug Battlegroup, the settlements of Ostroye and Grigorovka in the Donetsk People's Republic have been liberated, the statement said.Other developments:Zapad BattlegroupVostok BattlegroupTsentr Battlegroup

