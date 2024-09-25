International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Forces Strike Ukrainian Communication Center and Drone Production Sites
Russian Forces Strike Ukrainian Communication Center and Drone Production Sites
Russian aviation, artillery, and UAV units struck a Ukrainian Armed Forces communication center, UAV production workshops, and a drone warehouse, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.
Russian aviation, artillery, and drone units have struck a Ukrainian Armed Forces communication center, as well as drone production workshops and warehouses, the Russian Ministry of Defense has reported.Likewise, it informed that air defenses had shot down four French-made Hammer guided bombs, 14 US-made HIMARS rockets, Czech-made Vampire rockets, and 31 fixed-wing drones.Furthermore, as a result of decisive actions by units of the Yug Battlegroup, the settlements of Ostroye and Grigorovka in the Donetsk People's Republic have been liberated, the statement said.Other developments:Zapad BattlegroupVostok BattlegroupTsentr Battlegroup
Russian Forces Strike Ukrainian Communication Center and Drone Production Sites

09:27 GMT 25.09.2024 (Updated: 10:56 GMT 25.09.2024)
Units of Russia's Battlegroup Yug have also liberated the settlements of Ostroye and Grigorovka in the Donetsk People's Republic.
Russian aviation, artillery, and drone units have struck a Ukrainian Armed Forces communication center, as well as drone production workshops and warehouses, the Russian Ministry of Defense has reported.
"Operational-tactical aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, rocket forces, and artillery units of the Russian Armed Forces struck the Ukrainian communication center, UAV production workshops, a drone warehouse, as well as concentrations of enemy personnel and military equipment in 153 areas," the ministry's report stated.
Likewise, it informed that air defenses had shot down four French-made Hammer guided bombs, 14 US-made HIMARS rockets, Czech-made Vampire rockets, and 31 fixed-wing drones.
Furthermore, as a result of decisive actions by units of the Yug Battlegroup, the settlements of Ostroye and Grigorovka in the Donetsk People's Republic have been liberated, the statement said.
Other developments:
Zapad Battlegroup
Defeated personnel and equipment of four Ukrainian brigades: the 14th, 28th, 116th Mechanized Brigades and the 115th Territorial Defense Brigade.
Gained more advantageous positions in Kupyansk, Boguslavkaya, Kolesnikovka, Kruglyakovka, and Lozovaya in the Kharkov region.
Repelled three counterattacks, causing up to 390 Ukrainian casualties.
Vostok Battlegroup
Improved frontline positions and defeated formations of the 33rd Mechanized, 58th Motorized Infantry Brigades, and the 118th Territorial Defense Brigade near Novoukrainka, Zelenoye Pole, and Zolotaya Niva in the Donetsk People's Republic.
Repelled three counterattacks by the 72nd Mechanized Brigade and the 110th Territorial Defense Brigade.
Destroyed two foreign-made howitzers (British FH-70 and French Caesar).
Caused up to 135 Ukrainian casualties and destroyed three vehicles.
Tsentr Battlegroup
Continued advancing into Ukrainian defenses, targeting the 23rd Mechanized, 116th and 118th Territorial Defense Brigades, and the 12th National Guard Brigade near Kleyban-Byk, Gornyak, Zoryanoye, and Shcherbinovka in the Donetsk People's Republic.
Repelled 10 counterattacks from various Ukrainian brigades, including airborne and mechanized units.
Caused up to 580 Ukrainian casualties and destroyed several pieces of equipment, including a combat armored vehicle, multiple artillery systems, and howitzers.
