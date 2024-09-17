https://sputnikglobe.com/20240917/russia-hits-energy-infrastructure-supporting-ukraines-military-industrial-complex-1120175112.html

Russia Hits Energy Infrastructure Supporting Ukraine's Military-Industrial Complex

Russia Hits Energy Infrastructure Supporting Ukraine's Military-Industrial Complex

Sputnik International

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, air defenses also shot down a US-made HIMARS rocket and 36 drones over the past day.

2024-09-17T09:52+0000

2024-09-17T09:52+0000

2024-09-17T09:56+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukraine

russia

volodymyr zelensky

russian defense ministry

russian armed forces

high mobility artillery rocket system (himars)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/11/1120174952_0:180:3004:1870_1920x0_80_0_0_e7eaef489d73e339690156f75a4a3f7e.jpg

Russian forces carried out strikes on Ukraine's energy facilities that supply the military-industrial complex, the Ministry of Defense has reported. Weapons and ammunition depots were also hit.In June, Volodymyr Zelensky stated that nine gigawatts of energy generation capacity had been destroyed in Ukraine, which amounts to 80% of thermal power generation and a third of hydropower production.In turn, Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko specified that the country has lost half of its generating capacity, which would not be enough to survive the winter, and that electricity imports would be insufficient to cover the deficit.In early September, the Center for Countering Disinformation under the National Security and Defense Council published a forecast by Yuriy Korolchuk, an expert from the Ukrainian Institute of Energy Strategies. According to one scenario, Ukrainians could be left without heat and light for up to 20 hours a day during the upcoming winter. This could happen if strikes on energy infrastructure continue, combined with other conditions. In the expert's optimistic forecast, power outages could last up to 12 hours per day.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240626/ukraines-energy-system-blown-away-by-zelensky-regime-corruption-russian-surgical-strikes-1119135567.html

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian special military operation, ukraine, himars, us made weapons in ukraine, russia strikes ukraine energy facilities