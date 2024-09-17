https://sputnikglobe.com/20240917/russia-hits-energy-infrastructure-supporting-ukraines-military-industrial-complex-1120175112.html
Russia Hits Energy Infrastructure Supporting Ukraine's Military-Industrial Complex
Russia Hits Energy Infrastructure Supporting Ukraine's Military-Industrial Complex
Sputnik International
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, air defenses also shot down a US-made HIMARS rocket and 36 drones over the past day.
Russian forces carried out strikes on Ukraine's energy facilities that supply the military-industrial complex, the Ministry of Defense has reported. Weapons and ammunition depots were also hit.In June, Volodymyr Zelensky stated that nine gigawatts of energy generation capacity had been destroyed in Ukraine, which amounts to 80% of thermal power generation and a third of hydropower production.In turn, Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko specified that the country has lost half of its generating capacity, which would not be enough to survive the winter, and that electricity imports would be insufficient to cover the deficit.In early September, the Center for Countering Disinformation under the National Security and Defense Council published a forecast by Yuriy Korolchuk, an expert from the Ukrainian Institute of Energy Strategies. According to one scenario, Ukrainians could be left without heat and light for up to 20 hours a day during the upcoming winter. This could happen if strikes on energy infrastructure continue, combined with other conditions. In the expert's optimistic forecast, power outages could last up to 12 hours per day.
09:52 GMT 17.09.2024
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, air defenses also shot down a US-made HIMARS rocket and 36 drones over the past day.
Russian forces carried out strikes on Ukraine's energy facilities
that supply the military-industrial complex, the Ministry of Defense has reported. Weapons and ammunition depots were also hit.
"Operational-tactical aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile forces, and artillery of the Russian Armed Forces have struck energy facilities that support the activities of Ukraine's military-industrial complex, as well as weapons, ammunition, and logistics storage sites, along with concentrations of enemy personnel and military equipment in 145 areas," reads the ministry's report.
In June, Volodymyr Zelensky stated that nine gigawatts of energy generation capacity
had been destroyed in Ukraine, which amounts to 80% of thermal power generation and a third of hydropower production.
In turn, Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko specified that the country has lost half of its generating capacity, which would not be enough to survive the winter, and that electricity imports would be insufficient to cover the deficit.
In early September, the Center for Countering Disinformation under the National Security and Defense Council published a forecast by Yuriy Korolchuk, an expert from the Ukrainian Institute of Energy Strategies. According to one scenario, Ukrainians could be left without heat and light for up to 20 hours a day during the upcoming winter. This could happen if strikes on energy infrastructure continue, combined with other conditions. In the expert's optimistic forecast, power outages could last up to 12 hours per day.