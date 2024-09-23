https://sputnikglobe.com/20240923/russia-winning-ukraine-conflict-despite-best-us-nato-weapons---former-us-congressman-1120262450.html

Russia Winning Ukraine Conflict Despite ‘Best’ US, NATO Weapons - Former US Congressman

Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine is succeeding despite the regime in Kiev receiving billions of dollars in weapons from the United States and other NATO allies, former US Congressman Ron Paul said on Monday.

"The fact is that Russia is winning the war despite hundreds of billions of dollars and the best weapons systems from the US and NATO countries. Each new shipment of increasingly sophisticated weapons does not produce battlefield victories for Ukraine. It only produces more dead Ukrainian soldiers and more profits for the weapons manufacturers," Paul said in a column for the Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity. The world narrowly avoided nuclear destruction last week due to the Biden administration reportedly denying Ukraine’s request to strike deep inside Russian territory, Paul said. However, previous requests by Ukraine have been initially denied then granted later, Paul added. The US government’s "obsession" with Ukraine is going to "get us all killed," Paul said. US arms manufacturers are the driving force behind the country’s interventionist foreign policy, Paul said. It is "madness" to risk the future of the US for wars that have nothing to do with the country and serve no national interest, Paul said. The statement applies to both the conflict in Ukraine and conflicts in the Middle East, according to Paul.

