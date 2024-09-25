https://sputnikglobe.com/20240925/trump-says-ukraine-conflict-couldve-been-settled-if-biden-didnt-continue-inciting-crisis-1120289231.html
Trump Says Ukraine Conflict Could've Been Settled If Biden Didn't Continue Inciting Crisis
Trump Says Ukraine Conflict Could've Been Settled If Biden Didn't Continue Inciting Crisis
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States could have helped broker peace in Ukraine if President Joe Biden had avoided inciting the ongoing crisis, former President Donald Trump said on Wednesday.
"A deal could have been made if we had a competent president instead of a president that egged it all on," Trump said during a campaign rally in North Carolina.
Trump further said that the Biden administration fuels the conflict
by continuing to provide financial and security assistance to Ukraine.
The Republican presidential nominee has previously pointed out that Biden's remarks about expecting Ukraine to be admitted into NATO provoked Russia
.
US officials have noted that the reason Ukraine hasn't been invited to join NATO is because it has to undertake a number of reforms to weed out corruption in its government and also because it would immediately drag the alliance into a direct war with Russia
.
Moscow has long expressed concerns about the Western alliance moving closer to its border and sought security guarantees that Ukraine would never join NATO.