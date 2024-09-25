https://sputnikglobe.com/20240925/trump-says-ukraine-conflict-couldve-been-settled-if-biden-didnt-continue-inciting-crisis-1120289231.html

Trump Says Ukraine Conflict Could've Been Settled If Biden Didn't Continue Inciting Crisis

Trump Says Ukraine Conflict Could've Been Settled If Biden Didn't Continue Inciting Crisis

Sputnik International

The United States could have helped broker peace in Ukraine if President Joe Biden had avoided inciting the ongoing crisis, former President Donald Trump said on Wednesday.

2024-09-25T18:40+0000

2024-09-25T18:40+0000

2024-09-25T18:40+0000

world

us

joe biden

donald trump

ukraine

russia

nato

nato enlargement

nato expansion

russia-nato showdown

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/16/1119871744_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_8beef2eacc2b002f555e4dc51d87675d.jpg

"A deal could have been made if we had a competent president instead of a president that egged it all on," Trump said during a campaign rally in North Carolina. Trump further said that the Biden administration fuels the conflict by continuing to provide financial and security assistance to Ukraine. The Republican presidential nominee has previously pointed out that Biden's remarks about expecting Ukraine to be admitted into NATO provoked Russia. US officials have noted that the reason Ukraine hasn't been invited to join NATO is because it has to undertake a number of reforms to weed out corruption in its government and also because it would immediately drag the alliance into a direct war with Russia.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240922/those-seeking-russias-defeat-should-remember-fates-of-napoleon-hitler---fmr-german-chancellor-1120249819.html

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

trump on ukraine conflict, military aid for ukraine, is us giving more money to ukraine, why is us giving more money to kiev, what’s happening to money given to kiev, will us give more money to kiev, how much money does ukraine get, how much money us gives to ukraine, how much money eu gives to ukraine, how much money europe gives to ukraine, what weapons does ukraine receive, does us give ukraine new weapons, f-16 sent to ukraine, f-16 aided to kiev