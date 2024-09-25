https://sputnikglobe.com/20240925/approving-strikes-deep-into-russia-will-make-us-direct-participant-in-conflict---russian-deputy-fm-1120285730.html

Approving Strikes Deep Into Russia Will Make US Direct Participant in Conflict - Russian Deputy FM

The United States and its allies will become direct participants in the conflict against Russia if they let Ukrainian forces strike deep into Russian territory with Western-supplied weapons, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin told Sputnik.

"We have already repeatedly given an assessment of this scenario. The assessment of this scenario was given by the president of Russia. It is clear that in this case it will be confirmed that the US and its allies are becoming direct participants in military actions against Russia, which is a nuclear power," Vershinin said on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York. Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier that NATO countries are not only discussing the possibility of letting Kiev use Western long-range weapons against Russia, but are essentially deciding whether to get directly involved in the Ukraine conflict. The direct participation of Western countries in the Ukraine conflict would change its essence, and Moscow would be forced to make decisions based on the threats that would be created against Russia, he added.

