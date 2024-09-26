https://sputnikglobe.com/20240926/energy-cooperation-in-a-multipolar-world-russian-energy-week-2024-1120293830.html

'Energy Cooperation in a Multipolar World': Russian Energy Week 2024

Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak earlier said that the Russian Energy Week serves as a crucial platform for discussing a number of pressing issues with Moscow’s foreign partners,.

Should the international community brace for changes in the global energy market? What will happen to world gas and oil prices? What opportunities are opening up for BRICS countries in the energy sector?These and other issues will be discussed by the participants of the 2024 Russian Energy Week, which has just kicked off in Moscow under the "Energy Cooperation in a Multipolar World" slogan.Don’t miss the forum’s plenary session later in the day, which will be attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of Equatorial Guinea Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo.Stay tuned to Sputnik for live broadcasts and more!

