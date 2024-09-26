https://sputnikglobe.com/20240926/equatorial-guinean-president-offers-to-host-next-russia-africa-summit-1120298907.html
Equatorial Guinean President Offers to Host Next Russia-Africa Summit
Equatorial Guinean President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo said on Thursday that the African nation was ready to host the next Russia-Africa Summit.
"We are ready to host the Russia-Africa Summit in our modern cities Sipopo or Malaba in Equatorial Guinea. We have all the necessary infrastructure, and we are asking the Russian Federal Assembly for help in carrying out this initiative," the president told the Russian parliament. Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo said his country counted on President Vladimir Putin's attendance. President Putin is expected to welcome his Equatorial Guinean counterpart to the Kremlin for talks on Thursday to discuss bilateral, regional and international issues. The leaders will address a plenary session of the Russian Energy Week International Forum in Moscow.
MOSCOW, September 26 (Sputnik) - Equatorial Guinean President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo said on Thursday that the African nation was ready to host the next Russia-Africa Summit.
"We are ready to host the Russia-Africa Summit
in our modern cities Sipopo or Malaba in Equatorial Guinea. We have all the necessary infrastructure, and we are asking the Russian Federal Assembly for help in carrying out this initiative," the president told the Russian parliament.
Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo said his country counted on President Vladimir Putin's attendance.
"We count on the participation of the deputies of your high Assembly and our esteemed friend, His Excellency Vladimir Putin, who would honor our people with his physical presence in our country," he said.
President Putin is expected to welcome his Equatorial Guinean counterpart to the Kremlin for talks on Thursday to discuss bilateral, regional and international issues
. The leaders will address a plenary session
of the Russian Energy Week International Forum
in Moscow.
The Russian city of St. Petersburg hosted the second Russia-Africa summit in July 2023. A total of 161 agreements and five key documents were signed.