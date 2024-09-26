https://sputnikglobe.com/20240926/equatorial-guinean-president-offers-to-host-next-russia-africa-summit-1120298907.html

Equatorial Guinean President Offers to Host Next Russia-Africa Summit

Equatorial Guinean President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo said on Thursday that the African nation was ready to host the next Russia-Africa Summit.

"We are ready to host the Russia-Africa Summit in our modern cities Sipopo or Malaba in Equatorial Guinea. We have all the necessary infrastructure, and we are asking the Russian Federal Assembly for help in carrying out this initiative," the president told the Russian parliament. Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo said his country counted on President Vladimir Putin's attendance. President Putin is expected to welcome his Equatorial Guinean counterpart to the Kremlin for talks on Thursday to discuss bilateral, regional and international issues. The leaders will address a plenary session of the Russian Energy Week International Forum in Moscow.

