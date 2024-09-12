https://sputnikglobe.com/20240912/us-struggles-to-thwart-russias-growing-clout-in-africa-1120122316.html
US Struggles to Thwart Russia’s Growing Clout in Africa
Irked by Moscow’s growing clout with African nations which have been increasingly opposing Western influence, Washington has been seeking to regain a foothold on the continent.
Irked by Moscow’s growing clout with African nations which have been increasingly opposing Western influence, Washington has been seeking to regain a foothold on the continent.
Losing influence across Africa
, the US has been trying to stymie Russia’s gains. One such effort is reportedly playing out in the Central African Republic.
Washington-based and sponsored private military company Bancroft has spent $1.4 million to get a foothold in CAR, where Russia is “the security partner of choice,” an AP report said.
The company installed one of its staff members at a hotel in CAR’s capital Bangui last year to “wait for Russia’s reaction,” Bancroft founder Michael Stock told the outlet.
“…For our lone staff member in Bangui we chose a Russian speaker, who was tasked to do nothing but sit in the hotel garden reading a book all day, waiting for Russians to show whether they wanted to be cooperative, hostile, or ignore us,” Stock was quoted as saying.
Several weeks later, the employee was reportedly detained, questioned by Russian forces, and later released.
Stock claimed that Bancroft entered the country last fall at Bangui’s request, and has around 30 personnel there. The US State Department has dismissed claims it was involved in the decision.
The US has been rattled by Moscow’s growing ties with African nations
that have been shaking off Western influence and expelling French and US troops
, like in Niger or Chad. The State Department uses private contractors in Africa and oversees Bancroft’s work in Somalia, a US official told the publication.
Russia is in talks with CAR on the establishment of a military base there to improve the country’s security, Russian Ambassador to Bangui Alexander Bikantov told Sputnik in July. Earlier in the year he said that Bancroft’s presence had no effect on the cooperation with Russian instructors.
Bikantov added that "the CAR authorities appreciate the contribution of the Russians to stabilizing the security situation in the country
," adding that "Bangui has spoken out in favor of increasing the number of Russian representatives at different times
."