Ditching the Dollar: Putin Announces Work on Independent BRICS Payment System for Global Trade

Russia, together with BRICS countries, is working on creating its own payment system for the independent handling of all foreign trade, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced.

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/1a/1120297122_0:192:3072:1920_1920x0_80_0_0_ed779de5dc4f35f8fdbf2cae57fc05e4.jpg

"In cooperation with BRICS countries, we are working on creating our own payment and settlement system, which will create conditions for the effective and independent servicing of all foreign trade," Putin said during the plenary session of the Russian Energy Week International Forum. Putin further elaborated that BRICS sees its mission in combining economic potential and creating a space for mutually beneficial cooperation between countries. The president emphasized that this is about mutually beneficial cooperation. "In other words, it's in the common interests of our countries and peoples," Putin clarified.Some people think that they can use illegal sanctions against Russia to their advantage in the energy sector, Putin said.The president called modern energy one of the key industries, a real foundation for global development, adding that that its calm operation according to transparent and understandable rules, as well as the development of deposits, processing of resources, and uninterrupted supplies to the market create a solid foundation for economic growth, the social sphere, and improving the well-being of citizens.Western elites are blocking access to the platform of fuel and energy technologies to undesirable countries, as they cannot cope with competition, the president pointed out."Western elites believed that they could block access to these services to those countries that they dislike politically, thus putting them on the sidelines of progress, but in fact simply squeeze them out of the market. I think many people will agree with me that all these tools are used primarily as tools of unfair competition," Putin said.The West does not want competition because it cannot cope with it, it often loses in a fair fight, the president concluded.The countries of the Global South with high birth rates will be the leaders in economic growth, President Putin noted.Vladimir Putin went on to say that Russia is ready to strengthen the technological sovereignty of its partners in the energy sector. "Russia is ready to strengthen the technological sovereignty of its partners in the energy sector by forming full-fledged scientific and production chains," he added.BRICS sees its task in combining economic potentials, creating a space for mutually beneficial cooperation between countries. "BRICS — Russia is chairing this organization this year — sees its task in combining economic potentials, in creating a space of opportunities for all who are interested in harmonious, mutually beneficial cooperation," Putin emphasized.The global economic growth in the 21st century will be concentrated in BRICS countries and not in Europe or North America, Putin elaborated.The president added that the countries that aspire to join BRICS see prospects in an equal world as well as in respect of the countries' national interests.Russia embodies a fair energy transition in practice, unlike a number of Western countries that only use the green agenda, the Russian president added."According to estimates, by the end of this decade, energy consumption in Russia will grow by an average of 2% - this is about the same indicator as in the whole world," the president said, adding that this is clear sign of economic growth.Russia is fulfilling its obligations to supply energy resources to the world market."Russia fulfills its obligations to supply energy resources to the world market and plays a stabilizing role in it," Putin said during the session, adding that energy supplies from Russia will help to balance world markets. Russia remains one of the leading participants in the energy market despite difficulties, President Putin elaborated.If the share of the Asia-Pacific region in the country's energy exports was previously approximately 39%, by the end of last year it had grown by one and a half times and already exceeded 60%, he said."Deliveries via the Power of Siberia gas pipeline are increasing, and exports of liquefied natural gas [LNG] continue to grow," Putin said, adding that Russia will continue to develop its technologies in the field of LNG.Russia will continue to cooperate with partners within the framework of the OPEC+ and the Gas Exporting Countries Forum, Putin pointed out.It is necessary to prepare an updated energy strategy in the coming months and implement it step by step, the Russian president mentioned."I remind my colleagues from the government: it is necessary to prepare an updated energy strategy in the coming months. And then implement it step by step, work on the priorities of long-term development of the domestic fuel and energy complex. Now, as far as I know, the parameters are being agreed upon in the government between departments," he noted.Russia must consolidate its global leadership in the nuclear sphere, this is one of the tasks within the framework of the new national project, Putin noted.Russia's trade partners are interested in switching to national currencies to pay for Russian exports, Vladimir Putin mentioned."There is a separate issue regarding financial infrastructure, specifically payments for Russian exports. There are certain difficulties here. In order to solve this problem, we are switching to deals in national currencies and our partners are very interested in that," he noted.

