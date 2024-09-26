https://sputnikglobe.com/20240926/israel-will-falter-or-fall-us-preps-for-middle-east-war-days-after-bidens-unga-speech-1120292193.html

'Israel Will Falter or Fall': US Preps for Middle East War Days After Biden's UNGA Speech

'Israel Will Falter or Fall': US Preps for Middle East War Days After Biden's UNGA Speech

The IDF is preparing for “all options in Lebanon” including a ground operation, a representative told Sputnik on Wednesday. The Israeli military may launch more large-scale strikes against Hezbollah targets as well.

On Tuesday, US President Joe Biden delivered his final speech to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) as president. The 81-year-old's remarks seemed to ignore the ongoing crises in Ukraine and the Middle East as he announced that the uniting principles between the US and the world include standing “firm against aggression.”“We are also working to bring a greater measure of peace and stability to the Middle East. The world must not flinch from the horrors of October 7th. Any country — any country would have the right and responsibility to ensure that such an attack can never happen again,” Biden said in his speech.The irony of what is likely to be Biden’s final political speech is marked by the fact that under his direction, the US has shown unrelenting support for Israel even while undermining the influence of the UN as well as the authority of international law regarding Israel’s relentless, violent attacks on Palestinians.Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is “desperate to keep war simmering” so as to draw the US “closer and closer to him”, writes Craig Murray for Consortium News. The journalist noted that while Israel can continue to “assassinate, employ indiscriminate terrorism” and “bombard from the air”, it will not be able to destroy Hamas or Hezbollah, retrieve its hostages nor make Northern Israel safe again for its colonialist settlers.“Netanyahu’s strategy of assassinations and deadly stunts appears to be an attempt to goad Hezbollah out of their own territory into a suicidal advance into Israel. But Hezbollah’s leader Hassan Nasrallah is not falling for it,” Murray adds.The IDF is preparing for “all options in Lebanon” including a ground operation, a representative told Sputnik on Wednesday. The Israeli military may launch more large-scale strikes against Hezbollah targets as well.It was also reported on Wednesday that US troops in Cyprus are developing various fallout plans including the possible evacuation of citizens from Lebanon if the hostilities there accelerate. Biden also warned on Wednesday that an “all-out war” in the Middle East is possible. The president said himself that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu isn’t doing enough to secure a ceasefire deal.“Speaking of Biden, if he cared about stopping the war, it could not continue if the US stopped its aid to Israel. They could - Biden and Harris could stop this war tomorrow if they cut off the aid to it, and the military support that they're giving through our military," she added. "So, yeah, Israel is going to fall from this whether it continues to linger on for a little bit longer. It falters or it falls right away."

