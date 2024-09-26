https://sputnikglobe.com/20240926/kremlin-calls-proposed-changes-to-russias-nuclear-doctrine-signal-to-unfriendly-states-1120295843.html

Kremlin: Russia’s Nuclear Doctrine Update Sends Clear Warning to West

The recently announced changes to the nuclear doctrine of Russia should be considered a certain signal to unfriendly countries, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

During the Russian Security Council's permanent meeting on Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed to discuss a review of the foundational principles guiding Russia's nuclear deterrence policy. He stressed that Moscow reserves the right to use nuclear weapons in response to acts of aggression, particularly if the adversary poses a significant threat to Russia, even if that threat is presented through conventional weaponry. Russia's updated nuclear doctrine sends a warning signal to the West about the consequences of an attack, not necessarily by nuclear means, the official said. "In fact, the whole world knows well, its sensible people know well about our nuclear potential and its deterrent role. Of course, nuclear deterrence is being adjusted taking into account those elements of tension that are developing along the perimeter of our borders," Peskov said, adding that sensible heads of state, sensible politicians, analysts perfectly understand and understood the seriousness of Putin's statements. When asked about nuclear arsenals, the spokesman said that Russia's plans to build up nuclear arsenals were not discussed and there were no statements on this matter. "The president said that our nuclear triad is the guarantor of nuclear deterrence," he added.

