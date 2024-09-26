https://sputnikglobe.com/20240926/majority-of-french-dissatisfied-with-new-government--poll-1120296836.html
Majority of French Dissatisfied With New Government – Poll
Majority of French Dissatisfied With New Government – Poll
Sputnik International
More than half of the French are dissatisfied with the composition of the new government announced on Saturday, a poll conducted by Elabe for the BFMTV broadcaster showed.
2024-09-26T12:15+0000
2024-09-26T12:15+0000
2024-09-26T12:15+0000
world
europe
france
european union (eu)
government
french elections
parliamentary elections
national rally
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105289/03/1052890314_0:87:1921:1167_1920x0_80_0_0_4a1b61fc80cdc07b01a67007a5043fe9.jpg
Fifty-nine percent of the French say they are dissatisfied with the new government composition, while 80% of respondents believe that the new government does not correspond to the results of the parliamentary elections, the poll showed on Wednesday. The greatest dissatisfaction with the composition of the new cabinet is felt by voters who supported left-wing parties - 78%, the report said, adding that 64% of supporters of the right-wing National Rally party are also unhappy with the new government. At the same time, 78% of the French believe the government will be ineffective. In particular, in their opinion, it will not be able to improve the situation with the decline in purchasing power – the main issue worrying citizens, the report noted.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240906/where-does-newly-appointed-french-pm-michel-barnier-stand-on-key-issues-1120056743.html
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105289/03/1052890314_124:0:1795:1253_1920x0_80_0_0_466c4a19c9889f005188feb4ec1f2455.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
new french government, make up of french government, who is the new french government, approval of the new french government
new french government, make up of french government, who is the new french government, approval of the new french government
Majority of French Dissatisfied With New Government – Poll
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - More than half of the French are dissatisfied with the composition of the new government announced on Saturday, a poll conducted by Elabe for the BFMTV broadcaster showed.
Fifty-nine percent of the French say they are dissatisfied with the new government composition, while 80% of respondents believe that the new government does not correspond to the results of the parliamentary elections
, the poll showed on Wednesday.
The greatest dissatisfaction with the composition of the new cabinet
is felt by voters who supported left-wing parties - 78%, the report said, adding that 64% of supporters of the right-wing National Rally party are also unhappy with the new government.
At the same time, 78% of the French believe the government will be ineffective
. In particular, in their opinion, it will not be able to improve the situation with the decline in purchasing power – the main issue worrying citizens, the report noted.
The poll was conducted from September 24-25 and surveyed 1,001 people.