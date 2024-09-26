https://sputnikglobe.com/20240926/majority-of-french-dissatisfied-with-new-government--poll-1120296836.html

Majority of French Dissatisfied With New Government – Poll

More than half of the French are dissatisfied with the composition of the new government announced on Saturday, a poll conducted by Elabe for the BFMTV broadcaster showed.

Fifty-nine percent of the French say they are dissatisfied with the new government composition, while 80% of respondents believe that the new government does not correspond to the results of the parliamentary elections, the poll showed on Wednesday. The greatest dissatisfaction with the composition of the new cabinet is felt by voters who supported left-wing parties - 78%, the report said, adding that 64% of supporters of the right-wing National Rally party are also unhappy with the new government. At the same time, 78% of the French believe the government will be ineffective. In particular, in their opinion, it will not be able to improve the situation with the decline in purchasing power – the main issue worrying citizens, the report noted.

