Nigerian Military Destroy Almost 900 Illegal Oil Refining Sites - Reports

Nigerian armed forces have destroyed almost 900 illegal oil refineries in the third quarter of the year, the Premium Times news portal reported on Thursday, citing the chief spokesperson of the country's Defense Headquarters, Maj. Gen. Edward Buba.

The military also detained 447 people involved in oil theft and rescued 48 kidnapped victims, as well as recovered 12.1 million liters (3 million gallons) of stolen crude oil and over 2.6 million liters of various fuels, the spokesman added.In July-September, the troops of Nigeria's Operation Delta Safe destroyed 897 refining sites across the Niger Delta region while also taking out 370 wooden boats and recovering 48 weapons and 672 munitions, Buba said.

