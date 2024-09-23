https://sputnikglobe.com/20240923/sputnik-expert-shared-secrets-of-preserving-and-digitizing-analog-photo-archives-1120260526.html

Sputnik Expert Shared Secrets of Preserving and Digitizing Analog Photo Archives

The fourth session running this year 2024 of the SputnikPro project for the OIC States Broadcasting Union (OSBU) was held today at the International Multimedia press center of Sputnik.

The workshop was presented by Ekaterina Volkova, senior editor of Sputnik Photo Directorate. OSBU President Amr Ellissy launched this session with participants from Nigeria, Sudan, Mali, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Bangladesh, Yemen and Egypt, mentioning in his opening speech: "Today we are talking about preserving our memory, our photographs in conditions when new technologies are rapidly developing. I am sure that each of our participants will receive new ideas for organizing archives in their media". Participants got acquainted with the best historical photographs from the agency's archive and learned about the specifics of work with original old samples, storage, scanning and cataloging. 15 professionals interested in visual art in the media joined this English-language master class.

