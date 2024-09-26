https://sputnikglobe.com/20240926/russian-ministry-of-energy-says-necessary-to-create-common-energy-strategy-for-brics-1120298813.html

Russian Ministry of Energy Says Necessary to Create Common Energy Strategy for BRICS

Russian Ministry of Energy Says Necessary to Create Common Energy Strategy for BRICS

Sputnik International

There is a need to create a common energy strategy for BRICS, Russian Energy Minister Sergei Tsivilev said on Thursday.

2024-09-26T12:33+0000

2024-09-26T12:33+0000

2024-09-26T12:33+0000

economy

sergei tsivilev

russia

brics

ministry of energy

renewable energy

coal

coal industry

oil market

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/17/1120259882_0:63:3415:1984_1920x0_80_0_0_13bda48b694a92308a6c9caae5fde12b.jpg

"In the long term, dear colleagues, I consider it very important to create a common energy strategy for BRICS," Tsivilev said at a meeting with BRICS energy ministers on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week international forum.The minister emphasized that the BRICS countries "play a crucial role in the global energy agenda" and hold leading positions in both conventional and renewable energy. According to Tsivilev, the BRICS countries dominate the global coal market - with a share of about three quarters of global production and consumption. The share of natural gas production and consumption is about 40% of the world total. With the expansion of the association this year, the role of the BRICS in the global oil market has also increased significantly: the BRICS countries account for more than 40% of global oil production and about 40% of global consumption of oil products, he concluded.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

brics enlargement, brics expansion, ethiopia joins brics, ethiopia in bricks, ethiopia becomes brics member, what countries are in brics, new brics members, what's brics, what does brics do, brics currency, brics payment system, brics summit, russian presidency over brics, russia’s presidency at brics