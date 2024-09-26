https://sputnikglobe.com/20240926/yemeni-houthis-say-created-upgraded-palestine-2-missile-1120301569.html

Yemeni Houthis Say Created Upgraded Palestine-2 Missile

Yemeni Houthis Say Created Upgraded Palestine-2 Missile

Yemeni forces have created an upgraded Palestine-2 missile and are starting to use it at a new stage of operations in support of Palestine, Houthi leader Abdul Malik al-Houthi said on Thursday.

"This stage of military operations ... will be more effective for our country in light of the development of the potential and production of the Palestine-2 missile and other military capabilities. The Palestine-2 missile is considered a significant achievement and was put into operation during the fifth stage of military operations in support of the Gaza Strip," al-Houthi told the Al-Masirah broadcaster.In particular, the Houthis announced their intention to attack any ships linked to Israel, calling on other countries to recall their crews and not approach them at sea.

