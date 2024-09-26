https://sputnikglobe.com/20240926/yemeni-houthis-say-created-upgraded-palestine-2-missile-1120301569.html
Yemeni Houthis Say Created Upgraded Palestine-2 Missile
Yemeni Houthis Say Created Upgraded Palestine-2 Missile
Sputnik International
Yemeni forces have created an upgraded Palestine-2 missile and are starting to use it at a new stage of operations in support of Palestine, Houthi leader Abdul Malik al-Houthi said on Thursday.
2024-09-26T15:32+0000
2024-09-26T15:32+0000
2024-09-26T15:32+0000
military
middle east
mohammed ali al-houthi
palestine
gaza strip
israel
houthis
ansar allah
ansar allah militants
palestine-israel conflict
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/0f/1117340561_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_bf5fdf91f577c78a3db73e88c0f938a0.jpg
"This stage of military operations ... will be more effective for our country in light of the development of the potential and production of the Palestine-2 missile and other military capabilities. The Palestine-2 missile is considered a significant achievement and was put into operation during the fifth stage of military operations in support of the Gaza Strip," al-Houthi told the Al-Masirah broadcaster.In particular, the Houthis announced their intention to attack any ships linked to Israel, calling on other countries to recall their crews and not approach them at sea.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240921/houthi-leader-touts-militias-world-class-arsenal-amid-explosive-regional-tensions-1120240125.html
palestine
gaza strip
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/0f/1117340561_46:0:2777:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_22c6fbdffa4acac03f1dc2c37d93ee66.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
houthi attacks in the red sea, terrorist attacks in the red sea, why are houthis attacks ships in the red sea, commercial ships under attack in the red sea, who do houthis target, who do houthis attack, who are houtis, red sea attacks, what’s happening in the red sea, why are there attacks in the red sea, us ships in the red sea, us coalition in the red sea, us-led coalition in the red sea, international coalition in the red sea, military hostilities in the red sea, tensions in the red sea
houthi attacks in the red sea, terrorist attacks in the red sea, why are houthis attacks ships in the red sea, commercial ships under attack in the red sea, who do houthis target, who do houthis attack, who are houtis, red sea attacks, what’s happening in the red sea, why are there attacks in the red sea, us ships in the red sea, us coalition in the red sea, us-led coalition in the red sea, international coalition in the red sea, military hostilities in the red sea, tensions in the red sea
Yemeni Houthis Say Created Upgraded Palestine-2 Missile
DOHA (Sputnik) - Yemeni forces have created an upgraded Palestine-2 missile and are starting to use it at a new stage of operations in support of Palestine, Houthi leader Abdul Malik al-Houthi said on Thursday.