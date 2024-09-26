International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240926/yemeni-houthis-say-created-upgraded-palestine-2-missile-1120301569.html
Yemeni Houthis Say Created Upgraded Palestine-2 Missile
Yemeni Houthis Say Created Upgraded Palestine-2 Missile
Sputnik International
Yemeni forces have created an upgraded Palestine-2 missile and are starting to use it at a new stage of operations in support of Palestine, Houthi leader Abdul Malik al-Houthi said on Thursday.
2024-09-26T15:32+0000
2024-09-26T15:32+0000
military
middle east
mohammed ali al-houthi
palestine
gaza strip
israel
houthis
ansar allah
ansar allah militants
palestine-israel conflict
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/0f/1117340561_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_bf5fdf91f577c78a3db73e88c0f938a0.jpg
"This stage of military operations ... will be more effective for our country in light of the development of the potential and production of the Palestine-2 missile and other military capabilities. The Palestine-2 missile is considered a significant achievement and was put into operation during the fifth stage of military operations in support of the Gaza Strip," al-Houthi told the Al-Masirah broadcaster.In particular, the Houthis announced their intention to attack any ships linked to Israel, calling on other countries to recall their crews and not approach them at sea.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240921/houthi-leader-touts-militias-world-class-arsenal-amid-explosive-regional-tensions-1120240125.html
palestine
gaza strip
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/0f/1117340561_46:0:2777:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_22c6fbdffa4acac03f1dc2c37d93ee66.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
houthi attacks in the red sea, terrorist attacks in the red sea, why are houthis attacks ships in the red sea, commercial ships under attack in the red sea, who do houthis target, who do houthis attack, who are houtis, red sea attacks, what’s happening in the red sea, why are there attacks in the red sea, us ships in the red sea, us coalition in the red sea, us-led coalition in the red sea, international coalition in the red sea, military hostilities in the red sea, tensions in the red sea
houthi attacks in the red sea, terrorist attacks in the red sea, why are houthis attacks ships in the red sea, commercial ships under attack in the red sea, who do houthis target, who do houthis attack, who are houtis, red sea attacks, what’s happening in the red sea, why are there attacks in the red sea, us ships in the red sea, us coalition in the red sea, us-led coalition in the red sea, international coalition in the red sea, military hostilities in the red sea, tensions in the red sea

Yemeni Houthis Say Created Upgraded Palestine-2 Missile

15:32 GMT 26.09.2024
© AP Photo / Osamah AbdulrahmanHouthi supporters attend a rally against the US airstrikes on Yemen and the Israeli offensive against the Palestinians in Gaza SAtrip, in Sanaa, Yemen, Friday, March 8, 2024.
Houthi supporters attend a rally against the US airstrikes on Yemen and the Israeli offensive against the Palestinians in Gaza SAtrip, in Sanaa, Yemen, Friday, March 8, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.09.2024
© AP Photo / Osamah Abdulrahman
Subscribe
DOHA (Sputnik) - Yemeni forces have created an upgraded Palestine-2 missile and are starting to use it at a new stage of operations in support of Palestine, Houthi leader Abdul Malik al-Houthi said on Thursday.
"This stage of military operations ... will be more effective for our country in light of the development of the potential and production of the Palestine-2 missile and other military capabilities. The Palestine-2 missile is considered a significant achievement and was put into operation during the fifth stage of military operations in support of the Gaza Strip," al-Houthi told the Al-Masirah broadcaster.
He specified that this week "the Yemeni armed forces conducted operations using 39 ballistic, cruise missiles and drones, the Red Sea, the Arabian Sea, and the Gulf of Aden became a completely forbidden zone for the Israeli, American and British enemy."
Houthi naval missiles on parade in Sanaa, September 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.09.2024
Military
Houthi Leader Touts Militia’s World-Class Arsenal Amid Explosive Regional Tensions
21 September, 19:03 GMT

Last October, the Ansar Allah movement, the Houthis, announced that it would support Palestinian groups in their confrontation with the Israeli army in the Gaza Strip with missile and air attacks.

In particular, the Houthis announced their intention to attack any ships linked to Israel, calling on other countries to recall their crews and not approach them at sea.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала