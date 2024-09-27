International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240927/harris-embraces-endorsements-from-neocon-architects-of-failed-wars--dc-think-tank-1120321591.html
Harris Embraces Endorsements From Neocon Architects of Failed Wars – DC Think Tank
Harris Embraces Endorsements From Neocon Architects of Failed Wars – DC Think Tank
Sputnik International
Over the past two weeks, Democratic hopeful Kamala Harris was endorsed by hundreds of former high-ranking national security officials from both sides of the partisan divide who "firmly oppose the election of Donald Trump."
2024-09-27T19:12+0000
2024-09-27T19:12+0000
2024 us presidential election
world
kamala harris
donald trump
dick cheney
washington
china
republican
democrats
national defense strategy
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/0a/1119712604_0:145:2800:1720_1920x0_80_0_0_8f2e2c10f5071265ee2dcadf71b9416b.jpg
US Vice-President Kamala Harris has welcomed support for her presidential election bid from hundreds of Washington warhawks.Those endorsements came in the form of two letters. One, signed by former Republican government officials, congressmen and senators, and was released on September 18,The other, carrying signatures of 700 national security leaders and former military officers, was published on September 22.But many of those endorsements came from "odious individuals, including architects of wars and interventions" who are "directly responsible for the counterproductive and failed US wars of the last 40 years" who Democrats have openly criticized, writes James W. Carden, a contributor for Washington DC-based think-tank the Quincy Institute of Responsible Statecraft.After the publication of the first letter, left-wing US magazine The Nation raised the alarm over the Democratic hopeful embracing the support from "lifelong Republican and torture enthusiast Dick Cheney" and like-minded political figures.Some of them, like neoconservative Eric S. Edelman, vice chair of the RAND Corporation's Committee on the National Defense Strategy, are now calling for increased defense spending to simultaneously confront China and Russia.Old Republican hawks lambasted Trump for "unethical behavior and disregard for our Republic's time-tested principles of constitutional governance." But Carden asked why the signatories never voiced similar concerns during the Global War on Terror, which raised multiple ethical, legal and moral questions.Apart from retired generals, flag officers and diplomats, the second letter's signatories also include many scandal-ridden politicians and former intelligence figures such as John Brennan, Victoria Nuland, Michael McFaul, Leon Panetta and Hillary Clinton.The message from Washington’s bipartisan foreign policy elite is that they endorse Harris mostly because they do not want Donald Trump to return to the Oval Office.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240911/trump-harris-kabuki-theater-debate-crystalized-candidates-position-on-risks-of-world-war-iii-1120110008.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240926/clintons-turn-page-on-ukraine-and-radioactive-zelensky--wall-street-analyst-1120302991.html
washington
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Ekaterina Blinova
Ekaterina Blinova
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/0a/1119712604_158:0:2643:1864_1920x0_80_0_0_284d74d0c613225d7f04989e5d63735f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
kamala harris, harris campaign, endorsements from us republican officials, endorsements from 700 national security officials, donald trump, ukraine war, war on terror, dick cheney, 2024 us election
kamala harris, harris campaign, endorsements from us republican officials, endorsements from 700 national security officials, donald trump, ukraine war, war on terror, dick cheney, 2024 us election

Harris Embraces Endorsements From Neocon Architects of Failed Wars – DC Think Tank

19:12 GMT 27.09.2024
© AP Photo / Julia NikhinsonDemocratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at a campaign rally at Desert Diamond Arena, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in Glendale, Ariz.
Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at a campaign rally at Desert Diamond Arena, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in Glendale, Ariz. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.09.2024
© AP Photo / Julia Nikhinson
Subscribe
Ekaterina Blinova
All materialsWrite to the author
Over the past two weeks, Democratic hopeful Kamala Harris was endorsed by hundreds of former high-ranking national security officials from both sides of the partisan divide who "firmly oppose the election of Donald Trump."
US Vice-President Kamala Harris has welcomed support for her presidential election bid from hundreds of Washington warhawks.
Those endorsements came in the form of two letters. One, signed by former Republican government officials, congressmen and senators, and was released on September 18,
The other, carrying signatures of 700 national security leaders and former military officers, was published on September 22.
But many of those endorsements came from "odious individuals, including architects of wars and interventions" who are "directly responsible for the counterproductive and failed US wars of the last 40 years" who Democrats have openly criticized, writes James W. Carden, a contributor for Washington DC-based think-tank the Quincy Institute of Responsible Statecraft.
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump, left, walking away from his podium at the end of an ABC News presidential debate with Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, right, at the National Constitution Center, Tuesday, Sept.10, 2024, in Philadelphia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.09.2024
Analysis
Trump-Harris 'Kabuki Theater' Debate Crystalized Candidates' Position on Risks of World War III
11 September, 19:03 GMT
After the publication of the first letter, left-wing US magazine The Nation raised the alarm over the Democratic hopeful embracing the support from "lifelong Republican and torture enthusiast Dick Cheney" and like-minded political figures.
Some of them, like neoconservative Eric S. Edelman, vice chair of the RAND Corporation's Committee on the National Defense Strategy, are now calling for increased defense spending to simultaneously confront China and Russia.
Old Republican hawks lambasted Trump for "unethical behavior and disregard for our Republic's time-tested principles of constitutional governance." But Carden asked why the signatories never voiced similar concerns during the Global War on Terror, which raised multiple ethical, legal and moral questions.
Apart from retired generals, flag officers and diplomats, the second letter's signatories also include many scandal-ridden politicians and former intelligence figures such as John Brennan, Victoria Nuland, Michael McFaul, Leon Panetta and Hillary Clinton.
The message from Washington’s bipartisan foreign policy elite is that they endorse Harris mostly because they do not want Donald Trump to return to the Oval Office.
"The Harris campaign appears willing to exploit this politically with the unfortunate by-product being the exclusion of any serious conversation about the odious ghosts of America’s past," Carden said.
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton waves to supporters as her husband, former President Bill Clinton, second from right, Chelsea Clinton, second from left, and her husband Marc Mezvinsky, join her on stage Saturday, June 13, 2015, on Roosevelt Island in New York - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.09.2024
Americas
Clintons Turn Page on Ukraine and 'Radioactive' Zelensky – Wall Street Analyst
Yesterday, 18:22 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала