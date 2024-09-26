https://sputnikglobe.com/20240926/clintons-turn-page-on-ukraine-and-radioactive-zelensky--wall-street-analyst-1120302991.html

Clintons Turn Page on Ukraine and 'Radioactive' Zelensky – Wall Street Analyst

By the time the Clinton Global Initiative 2024 reconvened on September 23 in New York City, Volodymyr Zelensky had already arrived in the US to present his "victory plan" to President Joe Biden.

Nonetheless, the issues of Ukraine, its leadership and its crises were noticeably absent on this year's CGI agenda. No Ukrainian political or social leaders took the stage during the Clintons' 2024 event.This raised the eyebrows of those who remember how the Clintons woed the Zelenskys in 2022 and 2023.Wall Street analyst Charles Ortel suggested that Volodymyr Zelensky has become "radioactive" for the Clintons.Why is that?Apparently, under these circumstances, the Clintons may have decided that any further bromance with the Zelensky family wouldn't correspond to their interests, according to the analyst.One should bear in mind that the Clintons themselves appear "to specialize in monetizing their public service for illegal private gain," said Ortel, who has carried out a private investigation into the Clinton Foundation's alleged fraud for several years.Reconstruction of Ukraine Not as Easy & Profitable as SeemedThe CGI 2024 silence on Ukraine is especially remarkable given the Clintons longstanding ties with the country's politicians and tycoons, including oligarch Viktor Pinchuk and his wife Olena — daughter of former Ukrainian President Leonid Kuchma.Last year Ortel suggested that the Clintons' reinvigorated interest in Ukraine stemmed from their apparent desire to cash in on "a mammoth rebuilding package" once the hostilities ended."[The Clintons] are positioning themselves, as they did in Haiti and India, to get close to the rebuilding capital pools that likely will be funded by the US and allies," the Wall Street analyst presumed at the time.However, this year has seen Russia thriving economically and advancing militarily in Ukraine. It has become clear that the conflict is unlikely to end on Washington's terms. Furthermore, the damage is huge and the Ukraine project might not offer immediate financial gains for investors, according to the analyst.Apparently, those circumstances prompted the Clintons to shift their focus to health, Africa and racial equity in order to solicit new funds.Likewise, if presidential candidate Kamala Harris manages to win in 2024, she and her team are likely to turn their back on Ukraine too, the pundit believes.

