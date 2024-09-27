https://sputnikglobe.com/20240927/rahdit-hacker-group-doxxes-ukraine-militants-who-attacked-russias-kursk-region----1120309996.html
RaHDit Hacker Group Doxxes Ukraine Militants Who Attacked Russia’s Kursk Region
The Russia-based RaHDit hacker group has leaked data on over 800 Ukrainian Armed Forces militants who attacked the Kursk region.
The Russia-based RaHDit hacker group has leaked data on over 800 Ukrainian Armed Forces militants who attacked the Kursk region. Among the identified individuals are members of the 82nd Airborne Assault Brigade, the 61st Mechanized Brigade, and UAV operators, as well as some 200 foreign mercenaries from Armenia, Israel, Georgia, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Turkiye, Moldova, Syria, and other countries. The hacker group RaHDit, which specifically launched its NemeZida project to denounce 21st century Nazis and their crimes, issued an appeal to Ukrainian troops to surrender, adding a reminder to use the special "Volga" radio frequency established by Russian forces for Ukrainian soldiers wanting to surrender. The Russia-based hackers have previously doxxed everything from Ukrainian intel agents and drone operators to thousands of foreign mercenaries fighting in the ranks of Ukraine’s military.
Previously, the hacker group RaHDit divulged info on more than 3,200 foreign mercenaries in the Ukrainian Armed Forces, as well as releasing information on 1,500 active employees of Ukraine's foreign intelligence service, including those working undercover in more than 20 countries.
Among the identified individuals are members of the 82nd Airborne Assault Brigade, the 61st Mechanized Brigade, and UAV operators, as well as some 200 foreign mercenaries from Armenia, Israel, Georgia, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Turkiye, Moldova, Syria, and other countries.
The hacker group RaHDit, which specifically launched its NemeZida project to denounce 21st century Nazis and their crimes, issued an appeal to Ukrainian troops to surrender, adding a reminder to use the special "Volga" radio frequency established by Russian forces for Ukrainian soldiers wanting to surrender.
The Russia-based hackers have previously doxxed everything from Ukrainian intel agents and drone operators to thousands of foreign mercenaries fighting in the ranks of Ukraine’s military.