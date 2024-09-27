International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240927/rahdit-hacker-group-doxxes-ukraine-militants-who-attacked-russias-kursk-region----1120309996.html
RaHDit Hacker Group Doxxes Ukraine Militants Who Attacked Russia’s Kursk Region
RaHDit Hacker Group Doxxes Ukraine Militants Who Attacked Russia’s Kursk Region
Sputnik International
The Russia-based RaHDit hacker group has leaked data on over 800 Ukrainian Armed Forces militants who attacked the Kursk region.
2024-09-27T06:52+0000
2024-09-27T06:52+0000
ukraine
nazis
kursk region
mercenaries
video
russia's special operation in ukraine
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/1b/1120309821_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_001f7238a180c7a8defdc5d4a955e8cb.jpg
The Russia-based RaHDit hacker group has leaked data on over 800 Ukrainian Armed Forces militants who attacked the Kursk region. Among the identified individuals are members of the 82nd Airborne Assault Brigade, the 61st Mechanized Brigade, and UAV operators, as well as some 200 foreign mercenaries from Armenia, Israel, Georgia, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Turkiye, Moldova, Syria, and other countries. The hacker group RaHDit, which specifically launched its NemeZida project to denounce 21st century Nazis and their crimes, issued an appeal to Ukrainian troops to surrender, adding a reminder to use the special "Volga" radio frequency established by Russian forces for Ukrainian soldiers wanting to surrender. The Russia-based hackers have previously doxxed everything from Ukrainian intel agents and drone operators to thousands of foreign mercenaries fighting in the ranks of Ukraine’s military.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240828/rahdit-hackers-release-data-on-fighters-of-renewed-azov-battalion-1119936258.html
ukraine
kursk region
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
Russian hacker group RaHDit doxxes Ukraine militants who invaded Russia’s Kursk border region
Sputnik International
Russian hacker group RaHDit doxxes Ukraine militants who invaded Russia’s Kursk border region
2024-09-27T06:52+0000
true
PT1M38S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/1b/1120309821_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e3c3e65b43b9a7f248d42b041004042c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
hackers release data, russia-based rahdit hacker group, leaked data on over 800 ukrainian armed forces militants who attacked the kursk region.
hackers release data, russia-based rahdit hacker group, leaked data on over 800 ukrainian armed forces militants who attacked the kursk region.

RaHDit Hacker Group Doxxes Ukraine Militants Who Attacked Russia’s Kursk Region

06:52 GMT 27.09.2024
Subscribe
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
Previously, the hacker group RaHDit divulged info on more than 3,200 foreign mercenaries in the Ukrainian Armed Forces, as well as releasing information on 1,500 active employees of Ukraine's foreign intelligence service, including those working undercover in more than 20 countries.
The Russia-based RaHDit hacker group has leaked data on over 800 Ukrainian Armed Forces militants who attacked the Kursk region.
Among the identified individuals are members of the 82nd Airborne Assault Brigade, the 61st Mechanized Brigade, and UAV operators, as well as some 200 foreign mercenaries from Armenia, Israel, Georgia, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Turkiye, Moldova, Syria, and other countries.
The hacker group RaHDit, which specifically launched its NemeZida project to denounce 21st century Nazis and their crimes, issued an appeal to Ukrainian troops to surrender, adding a reminder to use the special "Volga" radio frequency established by Russian forces for Ukrainian soldiers wanting to surrender.
The Russia-based hackers have previously doxxed everything from Ukrainian intel agents and drone operators to thousands of foreign mercenaries fighting in the ranks of Ukraine’s military.
Hacker - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.08.2024
World
RaHDit Hackers Unmask Identities of Fighters in Revamped Azov Battalion
28 August, 11:12 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала