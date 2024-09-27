https://sputnikglobe.com/20240927/russian-air-force-vet-on-ukrainian-f-16s-weak-spot-theres-no-place-jets-can-hide-from-kinzhals-1120316295.html

Russian Air Force Vet on Ukrainian F-16's Weak Spot: There's No Place Jets Can Hide From Kinzhals

Two months of operations by Kiev's first batch of F-16 jets have had little if any notable strategic effect, with the Zelensky regime turning its attention to demands for Gripen and Eurofighter aircraft, and keeping the bulk of its attacks on Russia drone-based. Sputnik asked a veteran Russian military aviation expert what's holding the F-16 back.

“An airplane is not a needle in a haystack that’s hard to find. It’s a metal object that can only be shoved into a protected aircraft shelter, if available," Major Andrei Krasnoperov, a Russian Aerospace Forces veteran and flight instructor, told Sputnik, commenting on reports by the underground in western Ukraine this week that a Russian strike on an airfield in Starokonstantinov, Khmelnitsky region may have targeted or even destroyed multiple Ukrainian Air Force F-16s."But again, this concrete shelter offers light protection. If one of our Kinzhal missiles were to detonate nearby, the shelter would collapse like a house of cards,” Krasnoperov said.Aircraft are a delicate piece of technology, Krasnoperov emphasized, pointing out that even shrapnel damage from a nearby blast could put an F-16 out of action, and require costly repairs, carried out by foreign or foreign-trained specialists, which aren’t easy to come by.Even the network of underground bunkers being built at airfields in western Ukraine will not save its F-16s over the long term, Krasnoperov assured, pointing out that Russia has targeted and will continue to target such facilities, and can detect their construction from space. “If we know about the bunker, we can deploy our Kinzhals – which can penetrate up to 100 meters into the ground, and nothing will be left of any bunker,” he said.Ukraine's Air Force expects to be flying about 20 F-16s by the end of the year, and as many as 79 by 2025, assuming Russia doesn't destroy them first.Krasnoperov characterizes the West's approach to F-16 deliveries to Kiev as "nothing personal, just business," pointing out that the NATO donor countries delivering them are either getting rid of their old stocks to make way for new strike aircraft like the F-35, or counting on Washington to provide them with financial compensation. A similar thing happened when NATO's eastern members handed off their Warsaw Pact-era stocks of old MiG and Sukhoi jets to Kiev, with these aircraft decimated over the past two-and-a-half years of fighting.

