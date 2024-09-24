International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Analysis
Enjoy in-depth, acute analysis of the most pressing local, regional and global trends at Sputnik!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240924/why-does-ukraines-push-for-gripen-and-eurofighter-jets-make-no-sense--1120270806.html
Why Does Ukraine’s Push for Gripen and Eurofighter Jets Make No Sense?
Why Does Ukraine’s Push for Gripen and Eurofighter Jets Make No Sense?
Sputnik International
In late August, the Ukrainian air force confirmed media reports that a US-made F-16 jet, which was transferred to Ukraine by its Western partners, crashed just weeks after the first batch of such aircraft was delivered to Kiev.
2024-09-24T11:38+0000
2024-09-24T11:38+0000
analysis
russia
ukraine
us
sweden
saab jas 39 gripen
eurofighter
su-30
su-35
jets
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101484/46/1014844642_0:0:1300:731_1920x0_80_0_0_a424427b350464835c92e2b4e0ef1322.jpg
Ukraine possessing a fleet of various Western warplanes will have a negative impact on the efficiency of each and every such aircraft, Russian military analyst Ilya Kramnik tells Sputnik, commenting on reports that the Kiev regime is in talks with allies "to acquire Swedish Gripen and European Eurofighter jets."In a separate interview with Sputnik, veteran Russian military analyst Viktor Litovkin suggests that Ukraine wants to get the Gripens and the Eurofighters in order "to draw Western countries into military action on its territory” and “to show Western countries' solidarity with Ukraine, which is ‘courageously’ fighting" Russia.When asked which Russian warplanes could counter the Gripens and the Eurofighters, he refers to the Su-30 and the Su-35, which are "better than any foreign aircraft in many parameters."“Firstly, all these [foreign] aircraft we are talking about are single-engine, and they are fitted with less weapons than our aircraft. Secondly, the Su-30s and the Su-35s have a thrust-vectoring module to perform aerobatics in the sky, which helps these two warplanes evade enemy missiles. The planes are also better than the Gripens and the Eurofighters in terms of missile- and radar-related characteristics,” Litovkin concludes.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240511/fast-and-dangerous-delving-into-russias-su-35s-jets-characteristics-1118385970.html
russia
ukraine
sweden
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101484/46/1014844642_11:0:1226:911_1920x0_80_0_0_6936e813d6c11689806aefc98a58d442.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
a fleet of various western warplanes, swedish gripen and european eurofighter jets, ukraine’s push for gripen and eurofighter jets, russian warplanes,
a fleet of various western warplanes, swedish gripen and european eurofighter jets, ukraine’s push for gripen and eurofighter jets, russian warplanes,

Why Does Ukraine’s Push for Gripen and Eurofighter Jets Make No Sense?

11:38 GMT 24.09.2024
© East News / AP/FOTOLINKSwedish Air Force's JAS 39 Gripen jet fighter aircraft
Swedish Air Force's JAS 39 Gripen jet fighter aircraft - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.09.2024
© East News / AP/FOTOLINK
Subscribe
Oleg Burunov - Sputnik International
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
In late August, the Ukrainian air force confirmed that a US-made F-16 jet, which was transferred to Ukraine by its Western partners, crashed just weeks after the first batch of such aircraft was delivered to Kiev.
Ukraine possessing a fleet of various Western warplanes will have a negative impact on the efficiency of each and every such aircraft, Russian military analyst Ilya Kramnik tells Sputnik, commenting on reports that the Kiev regime is in talks with allies "to acquire Swedish Gripen and European Eurofighter jets."
Problems сould first and foremost arise due to the complexity of simultaneously servicing different types of aircraft at the same time, Kramnik, who is also a researcher at the Institute of World Economy and International Relations of the Russian Academy of Sciences, adds.
In a separate interview with Sputnik, veteran Russian military analyst Viktor Litovkin suggests that Ukraine wants to get the Gripens and the Eurofighters in order "to draw Western countries into military action on its territory” and “to show Western countries' solidarity with Ukraine, which is ‘courageously’ fighting" Russia.

"But one should understand that no one will give Kiev these planes. And even if they give them, there will be no one in Ukraine to fly them because there are no trained pilots. The most important thing, though, is that there is a big question mark on who will maintain these warplanes," Litovkin stresses.

Russia's Su-35S fighter jet. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.05.2024
Military
‘Fast and Dangerous’: Delving Into Russia’s Advanced Su-35S Jet’s Characteristics
When asked which Russian warplanes could counter the Gripens and the Eurofighters, he refers to the Su-30 and the Su-35, which are "better than any foreign aircraft in many parameters."
“Firstly, all these [foreign] aircraft we are talking about are single-engine, and they are fitted with less weapons than our aircraft. Secondly, the Su-30s and the Su-35s have a thrust-vectoring module to perform aerobatics in the sky, which helps these two warplanes evade enemy missiles. The planes are also better than the Gripens and the Eurofighters in terms of missile- and radar-related characteristics,” Litovkin concludes.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала