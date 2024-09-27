https://sputnikglobe.com/20240927/s-african-energy-head-expects-brics-states-to-deepen-energy-cooperation-at-kazan-summit-1120318177.html

S. African Energy Head Expects BRICS States to Deepen Energy Cooperation at Kazan Summit

South African Minister of Electricity and Energy Kgosientsho Ramokgopa told Sputnik on Friday that he expects the BRICS member states to deepen energy cooperation and to discuss climate change issues during the upcoming summit in Russia’s Kazan on October 22-24.

"I cannot anticipate what the leaders will agree on. But I think that deepening cooperation in the areas of energy is going to be part of some of the decisions that ought to be taken. The issues around our commitment to climate change, our contribution to greening, if you like, the economy of the world and making sure that we address challenges associated with climate change, I guess is going to be part of that contribution," Ramokgopa said on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week international forum. The minister also expressed hope that the summit would "have a bigger focus" on energy and climate change issues. Minister Ramokgopa also told Sputnik that he will attend the BRICS summit in Russia’s Kazan in October with a "very big" delegation from the African country headed by President Cyril Ramaphosa."Oh, yes, yes," Ramokgopa said when asked whether he will attend the BRICS summit in Kazan, adding that "the president will take a very big delegation."The BRICS summit will have "a bigger focus on the issues of energy," the minister said, adding that issues of climate change will also be on the agenda.He also confirmed to Sputnik that the construction project to build a new nuclear power plant with Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom is on the table now and expressed hope that the company would respond to the bid."Oh yes, absolutely on the table. Like I said, as our IRP, our integrated resource plan, suggests that we should look at about 2,500 megawatts and the expert team is helping me just to design what that would look like from an affordability scale and pace and then also on the procurement framework. Yes, you are absolutely right. That is what is on the table now," Ramokgopa said on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week international forum when asked to confirm the talks with Rosatom on the plant.The minister also expressed the hope that Russia’s Rosatom, along with companies from China, South Korea, the US and France, will respond to the bid.

