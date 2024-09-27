https://sputnikglobe.com/20240927/s-african-energy-head-expects-brics-states-to-deepen-energy-cooperation-at-kazan-summit-1120318177.html
S. African Energy Head Expects BRICS States to Deepen Energy Cooperation at Kazan Summit
S. African Energy Head Expects BRICS States to Deepen Energy Cooperation at Kazan Summit
Sputnik International
South African Minister of Electricity and Energy Kgosientsho Ramokgopa told Sputnik on Friday that he expects the BRICS member states to deepen energy cooperation and to discuss climate change issues during the upcoming summit in Russia’s Kazan on October 22-24.
2024-09-27T15:39+0000
2024-09-27T15:39+0000
2024-09-27T15:39+0000
world
kazan
russia
china
brics
rosatom
brics summit
south africa
russian energy week
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/1b/1120318017_0:157:3082:1891_1920x0_80_0_0_7b57cffa59a7560d6f3e2239059b91be.jpg
"I cannot anticipate what the leaders will agree on. But I think that deepening cooperation in the areas of energy is going to be part of some of the decisions that ought to be taken. The issues around our commitment to climate change, our contribution to greening, if you like, the economy of the world and making sure that we address challenges associated with climate change, I guess is going to be part of that contribution," Ramokgopa said on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week international forum. The minister also expressed hope that the summit would "have a bigger focus" on energy and climate change issues. Minister Ramokgopa also told Sputnik that he will attend the BRICS summit in Russia’s Kazan in October with a "very big" delegation from the African country headed by President Cyril Ramaphosa."Oh, yes, yes," Ramokgopa said when asked whether he will attend the BRICS summit in Kazan, adding that "the president will take a very big delegation."The BRICS summit will have "a bigger focus on the issues of energy," the minister said, adding that issues of climate change will also be on the agenda.He also confirmed to Sputnik that the construction project to build a new nuclear power plant with Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom is on the table now and expressed hope that the company would respond to the bid."Oh yes, absolutely on the table. Like I said, as our IRP, our integrated resource plan, suggests that we should look at about 2,500 megawatts and the expert team is helping me just to design what that would look like from an affordability scale and pace and then also on the procurement framework. Yes, you are absolutely right. That is what is on the table now," Ramokgopa said on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week international forum when asked to confirm the talks with Rosatom on the plant.The minister also expressed the hope that Russia’s Rosatom, along with companies from China, South Korea, the US and France, will respond to the bid.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240927/african-energy-chamber-calls-western-funding-withdrawal-from-key-projects-immoral-1120313482.html
kazan
russia
china
south africa
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/1b/1120318017_176:0:2907:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_54938486b79cc9c80734a2a944a00ba4.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
brics enlargement, brics expansion, ethiopia joins brics, ethiopia in bricks, ethiopia becomes brics member, what countries are in brics, new brics members, what's brics, what does brics do, brics currency, brics payment system, brics summit, russian presidency over brics, russia’s presidency at brics
brics enlargement, brics expansion, ethiopia joins brics, ethiopia in bricks, ethiopia becomes brics member, what countries are in brics, new brics members, what's brics, what does brics do, brics currency, brics payment system, brics summit, russian presidency over brics, russia’s presidency at brics
S. African Energy Head Expects BRICS States to Deepen Energy Cooperation at Kazan Summit
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - South African Minister of Electricity and Energy Kgosientsho Ramokgopa told Sputnik on Friday that he expects the BRICS member states to deepen energy cooperation and to discuss climate change issues during the upcoming summit in Russia’s Kazan on October 22-24.
"I cannot anticipate what the leaders will agree on. But I think that deepening cooperation in the areas of energy is going to be part of some of the decisions that ought to be taken. The issues around our commitment to climate change, our contribution to greening, if you like, the economy of the world and making sure that we address challenges associated with climate change, I guess is going to be part of that contribution," Ramokgopa said on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week international forum
.
The minister also expressed hope that the summit would "have a bigger focus" on energy and climate change issues.
"And what role is in place is that of BRICS in the resolution of those questions. I am confident that it is going to be part of the conversation," Ramokgopa added.
Minister Ramokgopa also told Sputnik that he will attend the BRICS
summit in Russia’s Kazan in October with a "very big"
delegation from the African country headed by President Cyril Ramaphosa.
"Oh, yes, yes," Ramokgopa said when asked whether he will attend the BRICS summit in Kazan, adding that "the president will take a very big delegation."
The BRICS summit will have "a bigger focus on the issues of energy," the minister said, adding that issues of climate change will also be on the agenda.
"As you know … energy is an important part of the mix. I am confident that energy is going to be part of that conversation from our communications," the minister said.
He also confirmed to Sputnik that the construction project to build a new nuclear power plant with Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom is on the table now
and expressed hope that the company would respond to the bid.
"Oh yes, absolutely on the table. Like I said, as our IRP, our integrated resource plan, suggests that we should look at about 2,500 megawatts and the expert team is helping me just to design what that would look like from an affordability scale and pace and then also on the procurement framework. Yes, you are absolutely right. That is what is on the table now," Ramokgopa said on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week
international forum when asked to confirm the talks with Rosatom on the plant.
On Thursday, NJ Ayuk, the executive chairman of the African Energy Chamber, told Sputnik that South Africa and Rosatom are discussing the construction of a large nuclear power plant in the country.
The minister also expressed the hope that Russia’s Rosatom, along with companies from China, South Korea, the US and France, will respond to the bid.
"So we hope that the Rosatom is active across many parts of the world … it will respond to the bid and hopefully we will get to choose a bidder that helps to meet our own interest from an affordability point of view is something that we can justify. So we are looking forward to that exercise," the he added.