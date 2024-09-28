https://sputnikglobe.com/20240928/hezbollah-leader-nasrallah-eliminated---idf-1120328389.html

Hezbollah Leader Nasrallah Eliminated - IDF

Hezbollah Leader Nasrallah Eliminated - IDF

The Israeli army has officially confirmed the death of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in a strike on Beirut.

The Israeli army has officially confirmed the death of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in a strike on Beirut.According to Israeli media, citing the IDF, Nasrallah was targeted while at Hezbollah's main headquarters in the southern suburbs of Beirut, a Hezbollah stronghold known as the Dahiyeh. The headquarters was located underground, under residential buildings in the Dahiyeh, the IDF added.Hezbollah Lost Contact With Its Leader Nasrallah on Friday Evening - ReportsHezbollah lost contact with its leader Hassan Nasrallah in the evening of September 27, media reported on Saturday, citing a source in the Lebanese movement.On Friday, Israel carried out an airstrike on the main Lebanese Shia movement Hezbollah headquarters in Beirut in the center of the Dahiyeh neighborhood. Six residential buildings were destroyed in the attack, according to Lebanese media.The situation on the Israeli-Lebanese border worsened after the start of Israel's military operation in the Gaza Strip in October 2023. The Israel Defense Forces and Hezbollah fighters exchange fire almost daily in areas along the border.

