https://sputnikglobe.com/20240928/hezbollah-leader-nasrallah-eliminated---idf-1120328389.html
Hezbollah Leader Nasrallah Eliminated - IDF
Hezbollah Leader Nasrallah Eliminated - IDF
Sputnik International
The Israeli army has officially confirmed the death of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in a strike on Beirut.
2024-09-28T08:09+0000
2024-09-28T08:09+0000
2024-09-28T08:41+0000
world
israel
middle east
hezbollah
israel defense forces (idf)
hassan nasrallah
beirut
lebanon
israel-lebanon tensions
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/1c/1120328575_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_bca184ce9431f2a3b23c5f1f3ba55523.jpg
The Israeli army has officially confirmed the death of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in a strike on Beirut.According to Israeli media, citing the IDF, Nasrallah was targeted while at Hezbollah's main headquarters in the southern suburbs of Beirut, a Hezbollah stronghold known as the Dahiyeh. The headquarters was located underground, under residential buildings in the Dahiyeh, the IDF added.Hezbollah Lost Contact With Its Leader Nasrallah on Friday Evening - ReportsHezbollah lost contact with its leader Hassan Nasrallah in the evening of September 27, media reported on Saturday, citing a source in the Lebanese movement.On Friday, Israel carried out an airstrike on the main Lebanese Shia movement Hezbollah headquarters in Beirut in the center of the Dahiyeh neighborhood. Six residential buildings were destroyed in the attack, according to Lebanese media.The situation on the Israeli-Lebanese border worsened after the start of Israel's military operation in the Gaza Strip in October 2023. The Israel Defense Forces and Hezbollah fighters exchange fire almost daily in areas along the border.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240927/about-10-strong-explosions-heard-in-beirut-1120318844.html
israel
beirut
lebanon
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/1c/1120328575_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5f3c342f8ef54f8a9034c9c966a5083f.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
israeli army, hassan nasrallah, strike on beirut, hezbollah leader
israeli army, hassan nasrallah, strike on beirut, hezbollah leader
Hezbollah Leader Nasrallah Eliminated - IDF
08:09 GMT 28.09.2024 (Updated: 08:41 GMT 28.09.2024)
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) attacked dozens of Hezbollah targets deep inside and in southern Lebanon in recent hours.
The Israeli army has officially confirmed the death of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in a strike on Beirut.
"The IDF announces that yesterday (Friday), September 27th, 2024, Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of the Hezbollah terrorist organization and one of its founders, was eliminated by the IDF, together with Ali Karki, the Commander of Hezbollah’s Southern Front, and additional Hezbollah commanders," the IDF said.
According to Israeli media, citing the IDF, Nasrallah was targeted while at Hezbollah's main headquarters in the southern suburbs of Beirut, a Hezbollah stronghold known as the Dahiyeh. The headquarters was located underground, under residential buildings in the Dahiyeh, the IDF added.
Hezbollah Lost Contact With Its Leader Nasrallah on Friday Evening - Reports
Hezbollah lost contact with its leader Hassan Nasrallah in the evening of September 27, media reported on Saturday, citing a source in the Lebanese movement.
"The contact with ... Nasrallah has been lost since Friday evening," the source told the news agency.
On Friday, Israel carried out an airstrike
on the main Lebanese Shia movement Hezbollah headquarters in Beirut in the center of the Dahiyeh neighborhood. Six residential buildings were destroyed in the attack, according to Lebanese media.
The situation on the Israeli-Lebanese border worsened after the start of Israel's military operation in the Gaza Strip in October 2023. The Israel Defense Forces and Hezbollah fighters exchange fire almost daily in areas along the border.