https://sputnikglobe.com/20240927/about-10-strong-explosions-heard-in-beirut-1120318844.html

About 10 Strong Explosions Heard in Beirut

About 10 Strong Explosions Heard in Beirut

Sputnik International

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) carried out a pinpoint airstrike on the main headquarters of Lebanese Shia movement Hezbollah in Beirut, which is located under residential buildings in the center of the Dahiyeh neighborhood, Israel Defense Forces spokesman Daniel Hagari said on Friday.

2024-09-27T15:45+0000

2024-09-27T15:45+0000

2024-09-27T16:14+0000

world

middle east

beirut

hezbollah

lebanon

israel-lebanon tensions

israel defense forces (idf)

israel

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/1b/1120319262_0:214:1280:934_1920x0_80_0_0_84195b8c812b6f77704e8a04f4248536.jpg

"The IDF has just carried out a pinpoint strike on the central headquarters of the Hezbollah terrorist organization ... The headquarters was deliberately built under residential buildings in the center of the Dahiyeh neighborhood in Beirut,” Hagari said.The Israeli army tried to eliminate Lebanese Shia movement Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah by striking Beirut, but their attempt failed, Al Arabiya broadcaster reported on Friday.The IDF is verifying whether Nasrallah was in the movement's underground headquarters at the time of the Israeli strike, Israeli media reported.About 10 strong explosions were heard in Beirut, and smoke could be seen in the southern suburbs of the city, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Friday. Car alarms went off in the center of the Lebanese capital because of the force of the explosions, and there was panic among people in the streets, the correspondent added.Israel began a massive bombing campaign, codenamed Northern Arrows, in southern and eastern parts of Lebanon on Monday. The Lebanese Health Ministry put the death toll at over 1,500. Hezbollah retaliated by firing dozens of rockets toward northern Israel.

beirut

lebanon

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

gaza genocide, is israel committing genocide, what’s happening with gaza, israeli genocide against palestinians, will israel be charged with genocide, who’s backing israel, un hearing on gaza, current developments in gaza, what’s happening to palestinians, us military aid to israel, us arms supplies to israel, us violating international law, what weapons is israel getting from us, israeli strikes, israel strikes gaza, israel kills civilians, operation in rafah, incursion into rafah, palestinian statehood, palestine independence, israeli hostages, jewish hostages, how many people did hamas abduct, how much money does us give israel, military aid to israel, financial aid to israel, hamas leader killed, haniyeh assassination, gaza peace talks, gaza ceasefire talks, israel vs hezbollah, israel lebanon tension, israel lebanon hostilities