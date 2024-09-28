https://sputnikglobe.com/20240928/western-interference-in-internal-affairs-of-belarus-continues---foreign-minister-1120327235.html

Western Interference in Internal Affairs of Belarus Continues - Foreign Minister

Western Interference in Internal Affairs of Belarus Continues - Foreign Minister

Sputnik International

The Western interference in the internal affairs of Belarus continues, Belarusian Foreign Affairs Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov told Sputnik.

2024-09-28T04:15+0000

2024-09-28T04:15+0000

2024-09-28T04:15+0000

world

belarus

west

interference

external interference

election interference

foreign interference

the united nations (un)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103480/96/1034809678_0:22:2048:1174_1920x0_80_0_0_e5151e76edd6ea780ff9bcaa11e45b2b.jpg

"It is not just recorded, it continues," Ryzhenkov said when asked whether Belarus has noticed Western interference ahead of its 2025 presidential election. He pointed out that the impermissibility of interference in the internal affairs of other countries is directly laid out in the fundamental documents of the United Nations. The situation is an example of how the United Nations’ embedded mechanisms do not work, Ryzhenkov said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240222/west-doubles-military-presence-on-belarus-russia-borders-since-2020---belarus-minister-1116925064.html

belarus

west

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

western interference, belarusian foreign affairs minister maxim ryzhenkov, internal affairs