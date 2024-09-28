https://sputnikglobe.com/20240928/western-interference-in-internal-affairs-of-belarus-continues---foreign-minister-1120327235.html
Western Interference in Internal Affairs of Belarus Continues - Foreign Minister
The Western interference in the internal affairs of Belarus continues, Belarusian Foreign Affairs Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov told Sputnik.
"It is not just recorded, it continues," Ryzhenkov said when asked whether Belarus has noticed Western interference ahead of its 2025 presidential election. He pointed out that the impermissibility of interference in the internal affairs of other countries is directly laid out in the fundamental documents of the United Nations. The situation is an example of how the United Nations’ embedded mechanisms do not work, Ryzhenkov said.
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The Western interference in the internal affairs of Belarus continues, Belarusian Foreign Affairs Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov told Sputnik.
"It is not just recorded, it continues," Ryzhenkov said when asked whether Belarus has noticed Western interference
ahead of its 2025 presidential election.
He pointed out that the impermissibility of interference in the internal affairs of other countries is directly laid out in the fundamental documents of the United Nations.
The situation is an example of how the United Nations’ embedded mechanisms do not work, Ryzhenkov said.