https://sputnikglobe.com/20240928/what-is-hezbollah-and-how-is-it-organized-1120336556.html

What is Hezbollah and How is It Organized?

What is Hezbollah and How is It Organized?

Sputnik International

Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Beirut on September 27. Hashem Safieddine, the head of Hezbollah's executive council, has been named as Nasrallah’s most likely successor.

2024-09-28T17:47+0000

2024-09-28T17:47+0000

2024-09-28T17:47+0000

world

middle east

hassan nasrallah

israel

lebanon

beirut

hezbollah

israel defense forces (idf)

shura council

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/06/07/1083095973_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_3440c94cd597024b0ea9fe21c96ab0b1.jpg

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) claims that it has decapitated Hezbollah's chain of command, including Chief of Staff Fuad Shurk, Radwan Force commanders Ibrahim Aqil, Jawad al-Tawil and Abu-Hassan Samir, Southern Front commander Ali Karaki and his subordinates Sami Taleb Abdullar (Netzer Unit), Mohammed Nasser (Aziz Unit) and Abu Ali Reda (Badr Unit).What is Hezbollah's Structure?Hezbollah, a Shiite Lebanese movement, has both military and political wings. The group has a significant presence in the Lebanese parliament and government.The organization is ruled by the secretary general, who oversees the seven-member Shura Council – the movement's central decision-making authority with five sub-councils responsible for Hezbollah's major activities.Military Wing of HezbollahReports say that Hezbollah’s guerillas number between 40,000 and 100,000. The group's military wing includes missile, naval, logistics, intelligence and counterintelligence units, air defense, missile defense and special forces:Social InstitutionsSince the 1980s, Hezbollah has created a network of 15 charitable and social institutions. The main institutions are:Hezbollah is active in Lebanon and the wider Middle East. Some reports claim there is evidence of Hezbollah operations in Africa, the Americas and Asia.The Shiite movement emerged in 1975, during Lebanon’s civil war. It has fought against Israel over decades and provided support to the Palestinian resistance.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240928/how-hassan-nasrallah-transformed-hezbollah-into-a-political-and-military-powerhouse-1120331734.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240923/fadi-1-and-fadi-2-what-is-known-about-rockets-hezbollah-used-to-recently-shell-israel-1120259666.html

israel

lebanon

beirut

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

hezbollah secretary general hassan nasrallah killed in a strike, an israeli strike killed hassan nasrallah, what is hezbollah, what is hezbollah's structure, who is nasrallah's likely successor, israel, palestinian resistance, axis of resistance