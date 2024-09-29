https://sputnikglobe.com/20240929/austrian-chancellor-admits-his-ovp-party-loses-to-freedom-party-in-parliament-elections-1120350581.html

Austrian Chancellor Admits His OVP Party Loses to Freedom Party in Parliament Elections

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer acknowledged that his People's Party (OVP) had lost the parliamentary elections to the right-wing Freedom Party of Austria (FPO).

"Yes, it was an elimination race, and yes, we did not come in first. There was a noticeable movement, and now our job is to figure out why radicalized people are getting more votes than those of us who represent centrist strength and reason," Nehammer said at a press conference after the polls closed.The chancellor added, however, that his party's pre-election promises would be fulfilled after the election. Asked if he was considering forming a coalition government with the FPO, which is led by Herbert Kickl, Nehammer dodged the question, suggesting to wait for the final vote count.The Freedom Party of Austria, which opposes the EU's policy of sanctions against Russia, has achieved its best result so far in the parliamentary elections with 29.1% of the vote, the party's press service said. The election results will show the future composition of the Austrian National Council for the next five years, the next ruling coalition and whether incumbent Austrian Chancellor Nehammer would retain his post or would be replaced by a new candidate. Based on the results, the FPO will provisionally receive 57 seats in the new edition of the Austrian parliament, which is 26 seats more than in the current one, while the OVP will lose 20 seats, securing 51, media reported. The Social Democrats party (SPO) will reportedly secure 41, the Greens will lose nine seats to secure 17, while the New Austria and Liberal Forum party (NEOS) will also get 17 seats, gaining two.No party has secured an absolute majority so far, which opens the door to coalition talks.

