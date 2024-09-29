International
What Would Election Win for Austria’s Right-Wing FPO Mean?
What Would Election Win for Austria’s Right-Wing FPO Mean?
The right-wing Freedom Party's potential first win in Austria’s parliamentary elections would follow a string of successes for right-wing parties across Europe.
The FPO, led by former interior minister Herbert Kickl, was at around 27% in pre-election polls, with the governing center-right Austrian People’s Party (OVP) on 25% and the Social Democratic Party of Austria (SPO) on 21%, according to European aggregator PolitPro.In June, the FPO came top for the first time in European Parliament elections, which also saw gains by other European right-wing parties.Kickl has campaigned on pledges to push back against the EU’s “forced multiculturalism, globalization and mass immigration,” and has called for “re-migration of “unwanted strangers” to their country of origin.On the Ukraine conflict, the FPO has criticized Western military aid to Ukraine, slammed the "madness” of anti-Russia sanctions that are “destroying the well-being of Austria” and opposed Ukraine's accession to the EU. FPO MPs walked out of parliament during an address by Ukrainian lead Volodymyr Zelensky in March 2023, arguing his speech violated Austria's neutrality.The FPO calls for a two-gender constitutional determination to promote family as “a partnership between a man and a woman with common children”.Since it is not projected to win outright, the FPO would need to seek coalition partners to form a government. But Chancellor Karl Nehammer of the governing OVP has ruled out teaming up with Kickl.
15:20 GMT 29.09.2024
Head of the Freedom Party (FPOE) Herbert Kickl arrives for a final election campaign event at St. Stephen's square in Vienna, Austria, Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, ahead of the country's national election.
Head of the Freedom Party (FPOE) Herbert Kickl arrives for a final election campaign event at St. Stephen's square in Vienna, Austria, Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, ahead of the country's national election.
Svetlana Ekimenko
The right-wing Freedom Party (FPO) is poised to secure its first win in Austria’s parliamentary elections. That would follow a string of successes for right-wing parties across Europe on a wave of anti-European Union (EU) and anti-Ukraine conflict opinion.
The FPO, led by former interior minister Herbert Kickl, was at around 27% in pre-election polls, with the governing center-right Austrian People’s Party (OVP) on 25% and the Social Democratic Party of Austria (SPO) on 21%, according to European aggregator PolitPro.

Austria is electing its 28th National Council, the lower house of the bicameral parliament.

In June, the FPO came top for the first time in European Parliament elections, which also saw gains by other European right-wing parties.
Kickl has campaigned on pledges to push back against the EU’s “forced multiculturalism, globalization and mass immigration,” and has called for “re-migration of “unwanted strangers” to their country of origin.
On the Ukraine conflict, the FPO has criticized Western military aid to Ukraine, slammed the "madness” of anti-Russia sanctions that are “destroying the well-being of Austria” and opposed Ukraine's accession to the EU. FPO MPs walked out of parliament during an address by Ukrainian lead Volodymyr Zelensky in March 2023, arguing his speech violated Austria's neutrality.
The FPO calls for a two-gender constitutional determination to promote family as “a partnership between a man and a woman with common children”.
Since it is not projected to win outright, the FPO would need to seek coalition partners to form a government. But Chancellor Karl Nehammer of the governing OVP has ruled out teaming up with Kickl.
