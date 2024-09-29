https://sputnikglobe.com/20240929/austrian-president-urges-parties-to-agree-on-govt-coalition-after-parliamentary-elections-1120352307.html

Austrian President Urges Parties to Agree on Gov't Coalition After Parliamentary Elections

Austrian PResident Alexander Van der Bellen called on political parties in his country to form a coalition government after no party won a full majority in the parliamentary elections.

"As you know, no party has gained more than 50% [of the votes], so we need to negotiate with each other," Van der Bellen said, as quoted by Austrian broadcaster Puls 24. The Austrian president also said that the future federal government should ensure a good future for the country regardless of its composition. The election results will show the future composition of the Austrian National Council for the next five years, the next ruling coalition and whether incumbent Austrian Chancellor Nehammer would retain his post or would be replaced by a new candidate. Based on the results, the right-wing Freedom Party of Austria (FPO) will provisionally receive 57 seats in the new edition of the Austrian parliament, which is 26 seats more than in the current one, while Nehammer's People's Party (OVP) will lose 20 seats, securing 51, media reported. The Social Democrats party (SPO) will reportedly secure 41, the Greens will lose nine seats to secure 17, while the New Austria and Liberal Forum party (NEOS) will also get 17 seats, gaining two.

