EU Paints Itself Into a Corner With Tariffs on Chinese-Sourced Paint Compounds
EU Paints Itself Into a Corner With Tariffs on Chinese-Sourced Paint Compounds
European industry is already reeling from a perfect storm of economic bad news, from spiking energy prices to faltering competitiveness against the US and China.
European paint manufacturers want Brussels to review looming tariffs on China-sourced titanium dioxide before implementing them. The inorganic compound is used for everything from paints and food coloring to sunscreen, plastics, coatings and medicine.Producers say the EU’s broad brush 39.7% anti-dumping duty, approved in July but yet to step into force pending bloc member countries’ approval, threatens to bankrupt smaller manufacturers, and force larger companies to relocate their manufacturing operations to countries outside the EU.“If we’re unable to sell as much as we were expecting, then we need to cut jobs. We are looking with a very keen eye,” family-owned Finnish paint company Teknos chief Paula Salastie said, referencing the higher prices paint makers would have to introduce if Chinese titanium dioxide became inaccessible or intolerably expensive.China has dramatically ramped up its titanium oxide production over the past decade-and-a-half to dominate the global market, with output of 6.1 million tons this year accounting for as much as 83% of global consumption (compared to a market share of 29%, or 1.4 million tons, in 2008). Over the same period, major European plants shut down their titanium oxide production, with the EU now scrambling to revive domestic output.Others fear regional EU competitors, including Britain and Turkiye, could take advantage of Brussels’ tariffs to sell their own paints for less, trouncing European producers, since they wouldn’t have to pay the hefty duties.European industrial output has dropped dramatically over the past two-and-a-half years thanks largely to spiking energy costs triggered by a loss of access to cheap Russian pipeline-sourced natural gas after the escalation of the Ukrainian conflict into a full-blown proxy war involving NATO.President Putin warned back in the spring of 2022 that the EU’s “absolutely political” decision to stop buying Russian energy would be “suicidal,” and “seriously, and according to some experts irrevocably – undermine the competitiveness of a significant part of European industry.”
European industry is already reeling from a perfect storm of economic bad news, from spiking energy prices triggered by the decision to scale back purchases of Russian natural gas, to faltering competitiveness against China and the US, to Washington's undisguised efforts to poach manufacturers using lucrative 'green industry' tax breaks.
