Freedom Party of Austria Wins Parliamentary Elections With 29.2%, May Get 58 Mandates
The Freedom Party of Austria came in first in parliamentary elections, securing 29.2% of the vote.
According to the results published on the ministry's website, FPO may receive 58 mandates. The Austrian People's Party of the incumbent Chancellor Karl Nehammer took second place with 26.5% of the votes and may receive 52 mandates. In third place is the Social Democratic Party of Austria with 21% of the votes, it may receive 41 mandates. On Sunday, elections to the National Council (lower house of parliament) of the republic were held all over Austria. The last polling station closed at 17:00 (15:00 GMT). The vote that took place on Sunday will show how seats in the National Council will be distributed in the next five years, what coalition options will be possible and whether Chancellor Nehammer would remain in his post.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Austrian Interior Ministry published the preliminary results of the parliamentary elections, saying that the Freedom Party of Austria" (FPO) has won them with 29.2% of the votes.
According to the results published on the ministry's website, FPO may receive 58 mandates.
The Austrian People's Party of the incumbent Chancellor Karl Nehammer took second place with 26.5% of the votes and may receive 52 mandates. In third place is the Social Democratic Party of Austria with 21% of the votes, it may receive 41 mandates.
On Sunday, elections to the National Council (lower house of parliament) of the republic were held all over Austria. The last polling station closed at 17:00 (15:00 GMT).
The vote that took place on Sunday will show how seats in the National Council will be distributed in the next five years, what coalition options will be possible and whether Chancellor Nehammer would remain in his post.