Guinea-Bissau Hopes For Bigger Commercial Relations With Russia - Foreign Minister

Guinea-Bissau hopes to have better commercial ties with Russia, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Guinea-Bissau Carlos Pinto Pereira told Sputnik.

"We are expecting for some investments in processing some natural resources of Guinea-Bissau, but they didn't start yet," Pereira said on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York. Pereira said that right now commercial relations are primarily in the fishing sector. In May, during a visit by Guinea-Bissau President Umaro Sissoco Embalo to Moscow for a military parade, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the two countries’ bilateral relations are based on the tradition of equality. Putin also said the two countries' approaches to addressing global issues and strengthening multipolarity are similar. However, the Russian president suggested that steps should be considered to develop bilateral cooperation even further.Guinea-Bissau’s relations with Russia are "very good," but the country aims to strengthen bilateral cooperation as much as possible, its foreign affairs minister, Carlos Pinto Pereira said.Pereira added that Guinea-Bissau expects an influx of private investment in the near future, including from Russian companies."We have many companies coming from Russia to fish in our waters," Pereira said, referring to the country’s exclusive economic zone.Guinea-Bissau also maintains military cooperation with Russia, the diplomat said.Guinea-Bissau believes it is urgent to create conditions for a dialogue between Russia and Ukraine to end the ongoing conflict, has discussed a peace proposal with China and Brazil, Carlos Pinto Pereira said."They [Russia, Ukraine] both have the responsibility to talk. Because today the problem is in Ukraine and Russia, but tomorrow it can be all of us," Pereira said on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.Guinea-Bissau believes the conflict can be resolved only through dialogue and political means, the minister said.Pereira said that on the sidelines of the UNGA he had discussed peace initiatives with colleagues from China and Brazil, adding that there is also an African proposal for dialogue, which he hoped might yield some results in the future.Earlier this week, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that China, Brazil and other countries of the Global South intended to create an open "Friends of Peace" platform to resolve the Ukrainian crisis.Russian President Vladimir Putin said in June that Russia would cease fire and start talks with Ukraine as soon as Kiev withdrew troops from Russia-controlled regions and abandoned plans to join NATO. Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy rejected the proposal.

