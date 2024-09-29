International
Who is Hashem Safieddine, Hezbollah’s Potential Next Leader?
Who is Hashem Safieddine, Hezbollah’s Potential Next Leader?
Hezbollah's leader, Hassan Nasrallah, was killed in an Israeli airstrike on Beirut. Hashem Safieddine has been named as Nasrallah’s most likely successor by several media outlets and experts.
world
middle east
palestine-israel conflict
hassan nasrallah
qasem soleimani
beirut
lebanon
iran
hezbollah
Hashem Safieddine has been named as slain Hassan Nasrallah’s most likely successor by several media outlets and experts.What is known about Hashem Safieddine? Early Years &amp; StudiesProminent statements Safieddine has appeared openly at political and religious events, as well as funerals of slain Hezbollah fighters. His public statements have reflected the Lebanese group’s commitment to the Palestinian cause. “Our history, our guns and our rockets are with you. Everything we have is with you,” Safieddine said in October 2023 in Dahiyeh. Safieddine weighed in on how Hezbollah views its leadership succession in a July speech, saying: “In our resistance … when any leader is martyred, another takes up the flag and goes on with new, certain, strong determination.”Safieddine was designated as Hezbollah’s next leader in the event that "the Zionists succeed in assassinating Hassan Nasrallah" at a general meeting in 2008, Iranian newspaper Khoursid reported.
who is hashem safieddine, what is known about hashem safieddine, who will lead hezbollah, who will be next hezbollah leader, who is hassan nasrallah's likely successor, what happens now after nasrallah's death, was hassan nasrallah killed, when will peace come to middle east, what is hezbollah, how is hezbollah organized
Who is Hashem Safieddine, Hezbollah’s Potential Next Leader?

12:24 GMT 29.09.2024 (Updated: 12:25 GMT 29.09.2024)
Screengrab showing Hashem Safieddine, the head of Hezbollah's executive council.
Svetlana Ekimenko
On Saturday, the Shiite Lebanese movement Hezbollah confirmed that its leader, Hassan Nasrallah, was killed in an Israeli airstrike on Beirut September 27.
Hashem Safieddine has been named as slain Hassan Nasrallah’s most likely successor by several media outlets and experts.

What is known about Hashem Safieddine?

Hashem Safieddine heads the Executive Council, which coordinates Hezbollah's political affairs and civilian activities, including communications, education, health, economics, and trade unions.
Safieddine also sits on the Jihad Council, which manages the group's military operations.
Overall, he has been part of Hezbollah's structure since the group's founding in 1982.
Screenshot showing Hashem Safieddine, the head of Hezbollah's executive council.
Screenshot showing Hashem Safieddine, the head of Hezbollah's executive council.
Early Years & Studies

Safieddine, a maternal cousin of Nasrallah, was born in 1964 in the town of Deir Qanoun En Nahr in southern Lebanon’s Tyre district.
Just like Nasrallah, Safieddine is recognized as a descendant of the Prophet Muhammad, which grants him the honorific title of sayyed and the right to wear a black turban.
He studied theology in Iraq and Iran alongside Nasrallah, and was summoned back to Beirut in 1994 to head the Executive Council.
Safieddine’s son is married to Zeinab Soleimani, the daughter of the late Iranian General Qasem Soleimani.

Prominent statements

Safieddine has appeared openly at political and religious events, as well as funerals of slain Hezbollah fighters. His public statements have reflected the Lebanese group’s commitment to the Palestinian cause.
Our history, our guns and our rockets are with you. Everything we have is with you,” Safieddine said in October 2023 in Dahiyeh.
Safieddine weighed in on how Hezbollah views its leadership succession in a July speech, saying: “In our resistance … when any leader is martyred, another takes up the flag and goes on with new, certain, strong determination.”
Safieddine was designated as Hezbollah’s next leader in the event that "the Zionists succeed in assassinating Hassan Nasrallah" at a general meeting in 2008, Iranian newspaper Khoursid reported.
