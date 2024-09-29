https://sputnikglobe.com/20240929/who-is-hashem-safieddine-hezbollahs-potential-next-leader-1120344572.html

Who is Hashem Safieddine, Hezbollah’s Potential Next Leader?

Hezbollah's leader, Hassan Nasrallah, was killed in an Israeli airstrike on Beirut. Hashem Safieddine has been named as Nasrallah’s most likely successor by several media outlets and experts.

Hashem Safieddine has been named as slain Hassan Nasrallah’s most likely successor by several media outlets and experts.What is known about Hashem Safieddine? Early Years & StudiesProminent statements Safieddine has appeared openly at political and religious events, as well as funerals of slain Hezbollah fighters. His public statements have reflected the Lebanese group’s commitment to the Palestinian cause. “Our history, our guns and our rockets are with you. Everything we have is with you,” Safieddine said in October 2023 in Dahiyeh. Safieddine weighed in on how Hezbollah views its leadership succession in a July speech, saying: “In our resistance … when any leader is martyred, another takes up the flag and goes on with new, certain, strong determination.”Safieddine was designated as Hezbollah’s next leader in the event that "the Zionists succeed in assassinating Hassan Nasrallah" at a general meeting in 2008, Iranian newspaper Khoursid reported.

