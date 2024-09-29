https://sputnikglobe.com/20240929/ukraine-preparing-to-use-chemical-biological-weapons-in-kherson-region---governor-1120345330.html
Ukraine Preparing to Use Chemical, Biological Weapons in Kherson Region - Governor
Ukrainian prisoners of war say that Kiev is preparing to use chemical and bacteriological weapons to infect the water bodies in the Kherson Region, the governor of the Russian-controlled part of the region, Vladimir Saldo, told Sputnik on Sunday.
"They [the Ukrainian authorities] are preparing for it, unfortunately. That's what prisoners say. They are preparing to use chemical weapons to potentially infect water bodies, which will then be a biological weapon," Saldo said. In light of this, the governor proposed introducing civil defense lessons in local schools. In February 2022, the Russian Defense Ministry discovered the existence of 30 US-funded military biological laboratories in Ukraine. According to Moscow, Washington has spent over $200 million to develop biological weapons at the facilities. Russia also said that the labs discovered in Ukraine constituted only a small part of a global network of over 300 similar facilities. Washington has denied the allegations.
"They [the Ukrainian authorities] are preparing for it, unfortunately. That's what prisoners say. They are preparing to use chemical weapons
to potentially infect water bodies, which will then be a biological weapon," Saldo said.
In light of this, the governor proposed introducing civil defense lessons in local schools.
"We need to do everything to educate the population about civil defense, as these rules will help save many lives. For any poison, there is an antidote. Discipline and knowledge of how to provide first aid, where to go in the event of, say, an attack on civilian infrastructure - people need to be reminded of this now," Saldo said.
In February 2022, the Russian Defense Ministry discovered the existence of 30 US-funded military biological laboratories in Ukraine. According to Moscow, Washington has spent over $200 million to develop biological weapons at the facilities. Russia also said that the labs discovered in Ukraine constituted only a small part of a global network of over 300 similar facilities. Washington has denied the allegations.