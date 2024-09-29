International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Underground City for Russian Military Built in Kherson Area
Underground City for Russian Military Built in Kherson Area
The Russian Armed Forces has created an "underground city" in Kherson area for accommodation and recovery of personnel of Battlegroup Dnepr.
The underground city has living quarters, a kitchen, canteen, bathhouse, gym, laundry room, dryer, clothing repair shop, and hairdresser, the Russian Ministry of Defense said.According to the Defense Ministry, the shelters are spacious, equipped with stoves, external and internal communications, electricity, a central warning system, and water. There is also a classroom for the preparation and delivery of lectures on military disciplines.The total length of the city's passageways and trenches is more than four kilometers, with a depth of more than four meters. The aim was to create conditions that would allow the soldiers to get away from the military routine for a while. After resting, units are sent back to the front line to carry out their duties.Earlier, Vladimir Saldo, governor of the Kherson region, said that the transfer of some Ukrainian units to Donbass and the Kursk region had weakened Kiev's forces in the Kherson area. He explained that Ukrainian activity on the left bank of the river had decreased, and that Ukrainian militants are trying to defend themselves. Saldo added that Ukrainian troops aren't trying to cross the river or build powerful fortifications.
The Russian Armed Forces have created a so-called “underground city” in the Kherson area for the accommodation and recovery of Battlegroup Dnepr personnel.
The underground city has living quarters, a kitchen, canteen, bathhouse, gym, laundry room, dryer, clothing repair shop, and hairdresser, the Russian Ministry of Defense said.
According to the Defense Ministry, the shelters are spacious, equipped with stoves, external and internal communications, electricity, a central warning system, and water. There is also a classroom for the preparation and delivery of lectures on military disciplines.
The total length of the city's passageways and trenches is more than four kilometers, with a depth of more than four meters. The aim was to create conditions that would allow the soldiers to get away from the military routine for a while. After resting, units are sent back to the front line to carry out their duties.
Earlier, Vladimir Saldo, governor of the Kherson region, said that the transfer of some Ukrainian units to Donbass and the Kursk region had weakened Kiev's forces in the Kherson area. He explained that Ukrainian activity on the left bank of the river had decreased, and that Ukrainian militants are trying to defend themselves. Saldo added that Ukrainian troops aren't trying to cross the river or build powerful fortifications.
