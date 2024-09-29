https://sputnikglobe.com/20240929/us-finds-hard-to-predict-irans-hezbollahs-reaction-to-killing-nasrallah---reports-1120342590.html
US Finds Hard to Predict Iran's, Hezbollah's Reaction to Killing Nasrallah - Reports
US Finds Hard to Predict Iran's, Hezbollah's Reaction to Killing Nasrallah - Reports
Sputnik International
The US President Joe Biden administration finds it difficult to predict possible retaliatory measures of Iran and Lebanese Shia movement Hezbollah amid the death of the latter's leader, Hassan Nasrallah, in the Israeli strike, The Washington Post reported on Sunday, citing sources in the White House.
2024-09-29T07:25+0000
2024-09-29T07:25+0000
2024-09-29T07:25+0000
world
joe biden
hassan nasrallah
israel
lebanon
israel-lebanon tensions
hezbollah
iran
middle east
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/1c/1120333929_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_1af4177854dd444c7911b2fa95e4a6b8.jpg
On Saturday, the Biden administration officials said they were still examining the situation in Lebanon and next potential steps, adding it was hard to forecast developments in the nearest days, the newspaper said. Washington is currently getting ready for a number of possible scenarios, including a direct retaliatory attack from Hezbollah, attacks from other Iranian proxies, such as Yemeni Houthis, Iranian attacks on US troops deployed in the region or a direct Iranian missile attack on Israel, the media reported, citing one senior administration official. US officials continue to advise Israel against a ground invasion of Lebanon, the senior official told the newspaper. On Saturday, Hezbollah confirmed that its leader, Hassan Nasrallah, was killed in an Israeli airstrike on Beirut on Friday. Israel began a massive bombing campaign, codenamed Northern Arrows, in southern and eastern parts of Lebanon on Monday. The Lebanese Health Ministry put the death toll at over 1,500. Hezbollah retaliated by firing dozens of rockets toward northern Israel. The escalation was preceded by a series of explosions of pagers and walkie-talkies that rocked Lebanon from September 17-18, killing about 40 people and injuring nearly 3,500 others.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240928/what-is-hezbollah-and-how-is-it-organized-1120336556.html
israel
lebanon
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/1c/1120333929_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3932998d8804a2cfb857a285242884f3.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us president joe biden, hassan nasrallah, israeli strike
us president joe biden, hassan nasrallah, israeli strike
US Finds Hard to Predict Iran's, Hezbollah's Reaction to Killing Nasrallah - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US President Joe Biden administration finds it difficult to predict possible retaliatory measures of Iran and Lebanese Shia movement Hezbollah amid the death of the latter's leader, Hassan Nasrallah, in the Israeli strike, US media reported on Sunday, citing sources in the White House.
On Saturday, the Biden administration officials said they were still examining the situation in Lebanon and next potential steps, adding it was hard to forecast developments in the nearest days, the newspaper said.
Washington is currently getting ready for a number of possible scenarios, including a direct retaliatory attack from Hezbollah, attacks from other Iranian proxies, such as Yemeni Houthis, Iranian attacks on US troops deployed in the region or a direct Iranian missile attack on Israel, the media reported, citing one senior administration official.
US officials continue to advise Israel against a ground invasion of Lebanon, the senior official told the newspaper.
On Saturday, Hezbollah confirmed
that its leader, Hassan Nasrallah, was killed in an Israeli airstrike on Beirut on Friday.
Israel began a massive bombing campaign, codenamed Northern Arrows, in southern and eastern parts of Lebanon on Monday. The Lebanese Health Ministry put the death toll at over 1,500. Hezbollah retaliated by firing dozens of rockets toward northern Israel.
The escalation was preceded by a series of explosions of pagers and walkie-talkies that rocked Lebanon from September 17-18, killing about 40 people and injuring nearly 3,500 others.