https://sputnikglobe.com/20240929/us-finds-hard-to-predict-irans-hezbollahs-reaction-to-killing-nasrallah---reports-1120342590.html

US Finds Hard to Predict Iran's, Hezbollah's Reaction to Killing Nasrallah - Reports

US Finds Hard to Predict Iran's, Hezbollah's Reaction to Killing Nasrallah - Reports

Sputnik International

The US President Joe Biden administration finds it difficult to predict possible retaliatory measures of Iran and Lebanese Shia movement Hezbollah amid the death of the latter's leader, Hassan Nasrallah, in the Israeli strike, The Washington Post reported on Sunday, citing sources in the White House.

2024-09-29T07:25+0000

2024-09-29T07:25+0000

2024-09-29T07:25+0000

world

joe biden

hassan nasrallah

israel

lebanon

israel-lebanon tensions

hezbollah

iran

middle east

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/1c/1120333929_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_1af4177854dd444c7911b2fa95e4a6b8.jpg

On Saturday, the Biden administration officials said they were still examining the situation in Lebanon and next potential steps, adding it was hard to forecast developments in the nearest days, the newspaper said. Washington is currently getting ready for a number of possible scenarios, including a direct retaliatory attack from Hezbollah, attacks from other Iranian proxies, such as Yemeni Houthis, Iranian attacks on US troops deployed in the region or a direct Iranian missile attack on Israel, the media reported, citing one senior administration official. US officials continue to advise Israel against a ground invasion of Lebanon, the senior official told the newspaper. On Saturday, Hezbollah confirmed that its leader, Hassan Nasrallah, was killed in an Israeli airstrike on Beirut on Friday. Israel began a massive bombing campaign, codenamed Northern Arrows, in southern and eastern parts of Lebanon on Monday. The Lebanese Health Ministry put the death toll at over 1,500. Hezbollah retaliated by firing dozens of rockets toward northern Israel. The escalation was preceded by a series of explosions of pagers and walkie-talkies that rocked Lebanon from September 17-18, killing about 40 people and injuring nearly 3,500 others.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240928/what-is-hezbollah-and-how-is-it-organized-1120336556.html

israel

lebanon

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us president joe biden, hassan nasrallah, israeli strike